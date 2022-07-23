Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics refers to the principles of heredity established by Gregor Mendel through his experiments with pea plants. It describes how traits are inherited through discrete units called genes, which exist in different forms known as alleles. Mendel's laws of segregation and independent assortment explain how alleles are passed from parents to offspring, providing a genetic framework that complements the theory of evolution by showing how variation arises within populations.