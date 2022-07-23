Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and Evolution
Chapter 1, Problem 10

Define each of the following terms:
Modern synthesis of evolution

1
The modern synthesis of evolution is a unifying theory that combines Darwin's theory of natural selection with Mendelian genetics. Begin by understanding that it integrates ideas from multiple biological disciplines, including genetics, paleontology, systematics, and population biology.
Recognize that the modern synthesis explains how genetic variation arises through mutations and recombination, and how this variation is acted upon by natural selection to drive evolutionary change.
Understand that the theory emphasizes the role of populations as the units of evolution, where changes in allele frequencies over time lead to adaptation and speciation.
Note that the modern synthesis also incorporates the concept of genetic drift, which refers to random changes in allele frequencies, especially in small populations, as an additional mechanism of evolution.
Finally, appreciate that the modern synthesis provides a framework for understanding macroevolutionary patterns (large-scale changes, such as the emergence of new species) as the cumulative result of microevolutionary processes (small-scale changes within populations).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Modern Synthesis of Evolution

The Modern Synthesis of Evolution is a comprehensive theory that integrates Darwin's theory of natural selection with Mendelian genetics. It emphasizes that evolution occurs through changes in allele frequencies within populations over time, driven by mechanisms such as mutation, gene flow, genetic drift, and natural selection. This synthesis provides a genetic basis for evolutionary change, bridging the gap between microevolutionary processes and macroevolutionary patterns.
Natural Selection

Natural selection is a fundamental mechanism of evolution, proposed by Charles Darwin, where individuals with advantageous traits are more likely to survive and reproduce. Over generations, these traits become more common in the population, leading to adaptation to the environment. Natural selection acts on phenotypic variations, which are often influenced by genetic differences, thereby shaping the genetic structure of populations.
Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics refers to the principles of heredity established by Gregor Mendel through his experiments with pea plants. It describes how traits are inherited through discrete units called genes, which exist in different forms known as alleles. Mendel's laws of segregation and independent assortment explain how alleles are passed from parents to offspring, providing a genetic framework that complements the theory of evolution by showing how variation arises within populations.
