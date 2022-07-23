Define each of the following terms:
Natural selection
Mutation
Modern synthesis of evolution
With respect to transcription describe the relationship and sequence correspondence of the RNA transcript and the DNA template strand. Describe the relationship and sequence correspondence of the mRNA transcript to the DNA coding strand.
Plant agriculture and animal domestication developed independently several times and in different locations in human history. Do a brief Internet search and then list the approximate locations, time periods, and crops developed in three of these agricultural events. What role do you think ideas about heredity may have played in these events?
Briefly describe the contribution each of the following people made to the development of genetics or genetic analysis.
Archibald Garrod