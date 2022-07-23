Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and Evolution
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and EvolutionProblem 32
Chapter 1, Problem 32

What information presented in this chapter and what information familiar to you from previous general biology courses is consistent with all life having a common origin?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Consider the universal genetic code: All known life forms use DNA as their genetic material, and the genetic code is nearly universal, meaning that the same codons specify the same amino acids in almost all organisms.
Reflect on the presence of similar biochemical pathways: Fundamental processes such as glycolysis and the citric acid cycle are conserved across diverse life forms, suggesting a common evolutionary origin.
Examine the structure of cellular components: The basic structure of cell membranes and the presence of ribosomes for protein synthesis are consistent across all domains of life.
Think about the conservation of core genes: Many genes involved in essential cellular functions are highly conserved, indicating that they were present in a common ancestor.
Consider the fossil record and phylogenetic trees: The fossil record and molecular phylogenetic analyses provide evidence for the evolutionary relationships among species, supporting the idea of a common origin.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Common Descent

Common descent is the evolutionary concept that all living organisms share a common ancestor. This idea is supported by genetic, fossil, and anatomical evidence, indicating that species diverged from a shared lineage over time. Understanding this concept is crucial for grasping how diverse life forms are interconnected through evolutionary history.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:16
Phylogenetic Trees

Genetic Evidence

Genetic evidence refers to the similarities in DNA sequences among different species, which suggest a shared ancestry. Molecular biology techniques, such as DNA sequencing, reveal that all organisms have similar genetic codes, reinforcing the idea of a common origin. This genetic similarity is a key piece of evidence for the theory of evolution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics

Homologous Structures

Homologous structures are anatomical features in different species that share a common origin but may serve different functions. For example, the forelimbs of humans, whales, and bats have similar bone structures, indicating a shared ancestry. Recognizing these structures helps illustrate how evolutionary processes shape the diversity of life while maintaining underlying similarities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:49
Ribosome Structure
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.

If you have children, are you obligated to tell the children the result of the genetic test? Why or why not?

518
views
Textbook Question

In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.

If you were the spouse or partner of the person you have selected, would you encourage or would you discourage the person from having the genetic test? Why?

529
views
Textbook Question

In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.

If this person that you have selected were you, do you think you would have the genetic test or not? Can you explain the reasons for your answer?

539
views
Textbook Question

It is common to study the biology and genetics of bacteria, yeast, fruit flies, and mice to understand biological and genetic processes in humans. Why do you think this is the case?

917
views