Chapter 1, Problem 31b

In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.
If you have children, are you obligated to tell the children the result of the genetic test? Why or why not?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Consider the ethical implications of genetic testing results, particularly in the context of family history and the potential impact on children. Reflect on the importance of informed decision-making and the autonomy of individuals in choosing whether to know their genetic predisposition.
Understand that genetic information is not only personal but also familial. If you carry a mutation that increases susceptibility to a disease, your children may have inherited the same mutation, which could affect their health decisions in the future.
Evaluate the potential benefits of sharing the genetic test results with your children. For example, knowing their genetic predisposition could allow them to take preventive measures, such as lifestyle changes, regular screenings, or early medical interventions.
Weigh the potential psychological and emotional impact on your children. Consider their age, maturity, and ability to process such information. Sharing genetic test results should be done in a way that is supportive and age-appropriate.
Conclude that while you are not legally obligated to share the results of your genetic test with your children, there is a moral and ethical responsibility to consider their well-being and provide them with information that could be crucial for their health decisions. Consulting with a genetic counselor can help guide this decision.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Testing

Genetic testing involves analyzing an individual's DNA to identify mutations or variations that may indicate a predisposition to certain diseases. This process can reveal the presence of mutant alleles associated with increased risks for conditions like breast or colon cancer. Understanding the implications of these results is crucial for making informed decisions about health management and family planning.
Hereditary Cancer Risk

Hereditary cancer risk refers to the likelihood of developing cancer based on genetic factors inherited from parents. Certain mutations, such as those in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, significantly elevate the risk of cancers like breast and colon cancer. Recognizing the hereditary nature of these risks is essential for individuals and families when considering genetic testing and discussing results with relatives.
Ethical Considerations in Genetic Disclosure

Ethical considerations in genetic disclosure involve the moral responsibilities surrounding the communication of genetic test results, especially to family members. Parents may grapple with whether to inform their children about potential genetic risks, weighing the benefits of knowledge against the potential psychological impact. This decision is influenced by factors such as the age of the children, the nature of the risk, and the parents' values regarding health and transparency.
