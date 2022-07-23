Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and Evolution
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and EvolutionProblem 31d
Chapter 1, Problem 31d

In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.
If this person that you have selected were you, do you think you would have the genetic test or not? Can you explain the reasons for your answer?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Consider the role of genetic testing in identifying mutations that increase susceptibility to diseases like breast or colon cancer. Genetic testing can provide valuable information about your risk level.
Evaluate the benefits of undergoing genetic testing. For example, if you test positive for a mutation, you can take proactive measures such as increased screening, lifestyle changes, or preventive treatments to reduce your risk of developing the disease.
Consider the psychological and emotional impact of knowing your genetic risk. Some individuals may find the knowledge empowering, while others may find it stressful or anxiety-inducing.
Reflect on the implications for family members. If you test positive for a mutation, it may have implications for your relatives, as they may also carry the mutation and could benefit from testing and preventive measures.
Weigh the ethical, financial, and privacy considerations. Genetic testing may have costs, and there could be concerns about how the information is used, such as potential discrimination in insurance or employment. Make a decision based on your personal values, priorities, and circumstances.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Testing

Genetic testing involves analyzing an individual's DNA to identify mutations or variations that may indicate a predisposition to certain diseases. This process can reveal the presence of mutant alleles associated with increased risks for conditions like breast or colon cancer. Understanding the implications of genetic testing is crucial, as it can inform personal health decisions and risk management strategies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:35
History of Genetics

Penetrance

Penetrance refers to the proportion of individuals with a specific genotype who exhibit the associated phenotype or disease. In the context of genetic mutations linked to cancer, a penetrance of 50-70% means that not everyone with the mutation will develop the disease. This concept is essential for understanding the uncertainty and variability in disease expression among individuals with the same genetic risk.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Penetrance and Expressivity

Informed Decision-Making

Informed decision-making involves weighing the benefits and risks of undergoing genetic testing, considering personal, familial, and psychological factors. Individuals must assess how the knowledge of potential genetic risks may impact their lives, including emotional stress, lifestyle changes, and family planning. This process is vital for making choices that align with one's values and health priorities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:04
Decision Between Lytic and Lysogenic Cycles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.

If you have a spouse or partner, are you obligated to tell that person the result of the genetic test? Why or why not?

440
views
Textbook Question

In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.

If you have children, are you obligated to tell the children the result of the genetic test? Why or why not?

518
views
Textbook Question

In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.

If you were the spouse or partner of the person you have selected, would you encourage or would you discourage the person from having the genetic test? Why?

529
views
Textbook Question

What information presented in this chapter and what information familiar to you from previous general biology courses is consistent with all life having a common origin?

740
views
Textbook Question

It is common to study the biology and genetics of bacteria, yeast, fruit flies, and mice to understand biological and genetic processes in humans. Why do you think this is the case?

917
views