Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and Evolution
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and EvolutionProblem 31c
Chapter 1, Problem 31c

In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.
If you were the spouse or partner of the person you have selected, would you encourage or would you discourage the person from having the genetic test? Why?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the context of the problem. The question involves genetic testing for mutations that increase susceptibility to diseases like breast cancer or colon cancer. These mutations are associated with a significant but not absolute risk of developing the disease.
Step 2: Consider the perspective of the person in the scenario. For example, if you are a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer, you may want to evaluate the benefits and drawbacks of undergoing genetic testing. Similarly, if you are a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer, the same considerations apply.
Step 3: Reflect on the potential benefits of genetic testing. These include gaining knowledge about your genetic predisposition, which can help in making informed decisions about preventive measures, lifestyle changes, or early detection strategies. For example, a positive test result might lead to increased surveillance or preventive surgery.
Step 4: Consider the potential drawbacks or concerns associated with genetic testing. These might include emotional stress, anxiety, or the possibility of discrimination (e.g., insurance or employment issues). Additionally, a negative result does not guarantee immunity from the disease, and a positive result does not guarantee its development.
Step 5: As the spouse or partner, weigh the emotional and practical implications of encouraging or discouraging the person from undergoing testing. Your decision should be based on supporting the individual's autonomy, providing emotional support, and helping them make an informed choice based on their values, family history, and the potential impact of the test results.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Testing

Genetic testing involves analyzing an individual's DNA to identify mutations or variations that may indicate a predisposition to certain diseases. This process can reveal the presence of mutant alleles associated with increased risk for conditions like breast or colon cancer. Understanding the implications of genetic testing is crucial, as it can influence medical decisions and personal choices regarding health management.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:35
History of Genetics

Penetrance

Penetrance refers to the proportion of individuals with a specific genotype who exhibit the associated phenotype or disease. In the context of genetic mutations linked to cancer, a penetrance of 50-70% means that not everyone with the mutation will develop the disease. This concept is essential for understanding the uncertainty and variability in disease expression among individuals with the same genetic risk.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Penetrance and Expressivity

Informed Decision-Making

Informed decision-making involves weighing the benefits and risks of undergoing genetic testing, considering both medical and emotional factors. For individuals at risk of hereditary cancers, understanding the potential outcomes of testing, including the psychological impact of knowing one's genetic status, is vital. This process is particularly important for partners or spouses, as their support can significantly influence the decision.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:04
Decision Between Lytic and Lysogenic Cycles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Ethical and social issues have become a large part of the public discussion of genetics and genetic testing. Choose two of the propositions presented here and prepare a list of arguments for and against them.


Gene therapy should be used on humans when it can correct a hereditary condition such as sickle cell disease.

689
views
Textbook Question

In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.

If you have a spouse or partner, are you obligated to tell that person the result of the genetic test? Why or why not?

440
views
Textbook Question

In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.

If you have children, are you obligated to tell the children the result of the genetic test? Why or why not?

518
views
Textbook Question

In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.

If this person that you have selected were you, do you think you would have the genetic test or not? Can you explain the reasons for your answer?

539
views
Textbook Question

What information presented in this chapter and what information familiar to you from previous general biology courses is consistent with all life having a common origin?

740
views
Textbook Question

It is common to study the biology and genetics of bacteria, yeast, fruit flies, and mice to understand biological and genetic processes in humans. Why do you think this is the case?

917
views