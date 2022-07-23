Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular Organization
Chapter 10, Problem 14a

Dr. Ara B. Dopsis has an idea he thinks will be a boon to agriculture. He wants to create the 'pomato,' a hybrid between a tomato (Lycopersicon esculentum) that has 12 chromosomes and a potato (Solanum tuberosum) that has 48 chromosomes. Dr. Dopsis is hoping his new pomato will have tuber growth like a potato and the fruit production of a tomato. He joins a haploid gamete from each species to form a hybrid and then induces doubling of chromosome number. How many chromosomes will the hybrid have before chromosome doubling?

Determine the chromosome number of the haploid gamete for each species. A haploid gamete contains half the number of chromosomes of the diploid organism. For the tomato (Lycopersicon esculentum), the diploid chromosome number is 12, so the haploid gamete will have 12 ÷ 2 = 6 chromosomes. For the potato (Solanum tuberosum), the diploid chromosome number is 48, so the haploid gamete will have 48 ÷ 2 = 24 chromosomes.
Add the chromosome numbers of the haploid gametes from both species to find the total chromosome number in the hybrid before chromosome doubling. This is the sum of the haploid chromosome numbers from the tomato and the potato.
The hybrid will have the combined chromosome number of the haploid gametes from the tomato and potato. This total represents the chromosome number before any doubling occurs.
Understand that chromosome doubling, if induced, would double the total chromosome number in the hybrid. However, this step is not relevant to the question, as it asks for the chromosome number before doubling.
Conclude that the hybrid's chromosome number before doubling is the sum of the haploid gametes from the tomato and potato, which is the key to solving this problem.

