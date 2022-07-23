Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular Organization
Dr. Ara B. Dopsis has an idea he thinks will be a boon to agriculture. He wants to create the 'pomato,' a hybrid between a tomato (Lycopersicon esculentum) that has 12 chromosomes and a potato (Solanum tuberosum) that has 48 chromosomes. Dr. Dopsis is hoping his new pomato will have tuber growth like a potato and the fruit production of a tomato. He joins a haploid gamete from each species to form a hybrid and then induces doubling of chromosome number.
How many chromosomes will the polyploid have after chromosome doubling?

1
Step 1: Identify the chromosome numbers of the two parent species. The tomato (Lycopersicon esculentum) has 12 chromosomes, and the potato (Solanum tuberosum) has 48 chromosomes.
Step 2: Determine the chromosome number in the haploid gametes of each species. Haploid gametes contain half the chromosome number of the parent organism. For the tomato, the haploid gamete will have 6 chromosomes (12 ÷ 2), and for the potato, the haploid gamete will have 24 chromosomes (48 ÷ 2).
Step 3: Combine the haploid gametes from the two species to form the hybrid. The hybrid will have the sum of the chromosomes from the two gametes: 6 (tomato) + 24 (potato).
Step 4: Induce chromosome doubling in the hybrid. Chromosome doubling occurs when the number of chromosomes in the hybrid is multiplied by 2. Use the formula: \( \text{Chromosome number after doubling} = 2 \times \text{Chromosome number of hybrid} \).
Step 5: Calculate the total chromosome number after doubling. Substitute the chromosome number of the hybrid into the formula from Step 4 to determine the final chromosome count.

Chromosome Number in Organisms

Different species have varying numbers of chromosomes, which are structures that carry genetic information. In this case, the tomato has 12 chromosomes, while the potato has 48. Understanding the chromosome number is crucial for predicting the genetic makeup of hybrids, as it influences traits and compatibility between species.
Hybridization

Hybridization is the process of combining different species or varieties to create a new organism with traits from both parents. In the context of the pomato, Dr. Dopsis is attempting to merge the genetic material of a tomato and a potato. This process can lead to unique characteristics, but it also raises questions about chromosome compatibility and stability.
Polyploidy and Chromosome Doubling

Polyploidy refers to the condition where an organism has more than two complete sets of chromosomes. In this scenario, after Dr. Dopsis joins the haploid gametes and induces chromosome doubling, the resulting polyploid will have a total of 60 chromosomes (12 from the tomato and 48 from the potato, doubled). This concept is essential for understanding how hybrids can exhibit traits from both parent species.
