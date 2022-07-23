An animal heterozygous for a reciprocal balanced translocation has the following chromosomes:
MN • OPQRST
MN • OPQRjkl
cdef • ghijkl
cdef • ghiST
Identify the gametes produced by adjacent-2 segregation. Which if any of these gametes are viable?
An animal heterozygous for a reciprocal balanced translocation has the following chromosomes:
MN • OPQRST
MN • OPQRjkl
cdef • ghijkl
cdef • ghiST
Among the three segregation patterns, which is least likely to occur? Why?
Dr. Ara B. Dopsis has an idea he thinks will be a boon to agriculture. He wants to create the 'pomato,' a hybrid between a tomato (Lycopersicon esculentum) that has 12 chromosomes and a potato (Solanum tuberosum) that has 48 chromosomes. Dr. Dopsis is hoping his new pomato will have tuber growth like a potato and the fruit production of a tomato. He joins a haploid gamete from each species to form a hybrid and then induces doubling of chromosome number.
How many chromosomes will the polyploid have after chromosome doubling?
Can Dr. Dopsis be sure the polyploid will have the characteristics he wants? Why or why not?
A normal chromosome and its homolog carrying a paracentric inversion are shown here. The dot (·) represents the centromere.
Normal ABC • DEFGHIJK
Inversion abc • djihgfe
Diagram the alignment of chromosomes during prophase I.