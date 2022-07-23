Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular Organization
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 10, Problem 7

From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences. duplication

Understand that a duplication is a type of chromosomal mutation where a segment of the chromosome is copied and inserted into the genome.
Recognize that duplications can lead to phenotypic consequences because they result in an increase in the number of copies of certain genes.
Consider that the overexpression of genes due to duplication can disrupt normal cellular function and lead to developmental abnormalities or diseases.
Identify that the phenotypic effects of a duplication depend on the size of the duplicated segment and the genes involved.
Acknowledge that duplications can be beneficial, neutral, or harmful, depending on the context and the specific genes affected.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromosome Duplication

Chromosome duplication is a type of chromosomal alteration where a segment of the chromosome is copied, resulting in two copies of that segment. This can lead to an increase in gene dosage, which may disrupt normal gene function and lead to phenotypic changes. For example, in certain cancers, duplications can contribute to uncontrolled cell growth.
Duplications

Phenotypic Consequences

Phenotypic consequences refer to the observable traits or characteristics that result from genetic variations, including chromosomal changes. These changes can affect an organism's morphology, physiology, or behavior. Understanding how specific chromosomal alterations lead to phenotypic outcomes is crucial in genetics and can help in predicting the effects of mutations.
Mutations and Phenotypes

Genetic Imbalance

Genetic imbalance occurs when there is an unequal dosage of genes due to chromosomal changes like duplications or deletions. This imbalance can disrupt normal cellular processes and lead to developmental abnormalities or diseases. For instance, an excess of certain genes from duplications can lead to overexpression of proteins, which may have detrimental effects on the organism.
Descriptive Genetics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe the importance of light and dark G bands that appear along chromosomes.

Textbook Question

Human late prophase karyotypes have about 2000 visible G bands. The human genome contains approximately 22,000 genes. Consider the region 5p1.5 through the end of the short arm of chromosome 5, which is identified on the late prophase chromosome in Figure 10.5, and assume the entire region is deleted. Approximately how many genes will be lost as a result of the deletion?

Textbook Question

Consider synapsis in prophase I of meiosis for two plant species that each carries 36 chromosomes. Species A is diploid and species B is triploid. What characteristics of homologous chromosome synapsis can be used to distinguish these two species?

Textbook Question

From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.

Pericentric inversion

Textbook Question

From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.

Interstitial deletion

Textbook Question

From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.

Terminal deletion

