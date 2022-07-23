In eukaryotic DNA, how does the role of H1 differ from the role of H3 in chromatin formation?
Consider synapsis in prophase I of meiosis for two plant species that each carries 36 chromosomes. Species A is diploid and species B is triploid. What characteristics of homologous chromosome synapsis can be used to distinguish these two species?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Meiosis and Chromosome Number
Synapsis and Homologous Chromosomes
Genetic Recombination
Describe the importance of light and dark G bands that appear along chromosomes.
Human late prophase karyotypes have about 2000 visible G bands. The human genome contains approximately 22,000 genes. Consider the region 5p1.5 through the end of the short arm of chromosome 5, which is identified on the late prophase chromosome in Figure 10.5, and assume the entire region is deleted. Approximately how many genes will be lost as a result of the deletion?
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences. duplication
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Pericentric inversion
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Interstitial deletion