Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous Recombination
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous RecombinationProblem 36b
Chapter 11, Problem 36b

A geneticist searching for mutations uses the restriction endonucleases SmaI and PvuII to search for mutations that eliminate restriction sites. SmaI will not cleave DNA with CpG methylation. It cleaves DNA at the restriction digestion sequence ↓ 5′−CCC GGG−3′ 3′−GGG CCC−3′ ↑ PvuII is not sensitive to CpG methylation. It cleaves DNA at the restriction sequence ↓ 5′−CAG CTG−3′ 3′−GTC GAC−5′ ↑ What process is the researcher intending to detect with the use of these restriction enzymes?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of restriction endonucleases in DNA analysis. Restriction enzymes like SmaI and PvuII are used to cut DNA at specific sequences, known as restriction sites. These enzymes are highly sequence-specific, and their activity can be influenced by factors such as DNA methylation.
Step 2: Analyze the restriction sites for SmaI and PvuII. SmaI cleaves DNA at the sequence 5′−CCC GGG−3′, but it is inhibited by CpG methylation. PvuII cleaves DNA at the sequence 5′−CAG CTG−3′ and is not affected by CpG methylation.
Step 3: Consider the significance of CpG methylation. CpG methylation is a common epigenetic modification that can alter gene expression and is often associated with processes like gene silencing or mutation. The presence or absence of methylation can affect the ability of SmaI to cleave DNA.
Step 4: Determine the purpose of using these enzymes together. By comparing the cleavage patterns of SmaI and PvuII, the researcher can detect mutations that eliminate restriction sites or identify changes in CpG methylation status. This approach helps in studying genetic mutations or epigenetic modifications.
Step 5: Conclude the process being detected. The researcher is likely using these enzymes to detect mutations that alter restriction sites or changes in CpG methylation, which can provide insights into genetic or epigenetic changes in the DNA being studied.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Restriction Endonucleases

Restriction endonucleases, or restriction enzymes, are proteins that cut DNA at specific sequences, known as restriction sites. Each enzyme recognizes a unique sequence of nucleotides and cleaves the DNA at or near this site. They are essential tools in molecular biology for cloning, DNA analysis, and genetic engineering, allowing researchers to manipulate DNA fragments for various applications.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:11
Mapping with Markers

Methylation and Its Effects

DNA methylation is a biochemical process involving the addition of a methyl group to the DNA molecule, typically at cytosine bases in a CpG dinucleotide context. This modification can influence gene expression and is often associated with gene silencing. Certain restriction enzymes, like SmaI, are sensitive to methylation, meaning they will not cleave methylated DNA, which is crucial for detecting mutations that affect restriction sites.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:38
Maternal Effect

Mutation Detection

Mutation detection refers to the identification of changes in the DNA sequence that may affect gene function or regulation. In this context, the researcher is using restriction enzymes to find mutations that eliminate specific restriction sites, which can indicate alterations in the DNA sequence. By comparing the digestion patterns of normal and mutated DNA, the geneticist can infer the presence of mutations based on the absence of expected cleavage.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using your knowledge of DNA repair pathways, choose the pathway that would be used to repair the following types of DNA damage. Explain your reasoning.

A cytosine that has been deaminated to uracil

399
views
Textbook Question
Ataxia telangiectasia (OMIM 208900) is a human inherited disorder characterized by poor coordination (ataxia), red marks on the face (telangiectasia), increased sensitivity to X-rays and other radiation, and an increased susceptibility to cancer. Recent studies have shown that this disorder occurs as a result of mutation of the ATM gene. Propose a mechanism for how a mutation in the ATM gene leads to the characteristics associated with the disorder. Be sure to relate the symptoms of this disorder to functions of the ATM protein. Further, explain why DNA repair mechanisms cannot correct this problem.
477
views
Textbook Question

A geneticist searching for mutations uses the restriction endonucleases SmaI and PvuII to search for mutations that eliminate restriction sites. SmaI will not cleave DNA with CpG methylation. It cleaves DNA at the restriction digestion sequence ↓ 5′−CCC GGG−3′ 3′−GGG CCC−3′ ↑ PvuII is not sensitive to CpG methylation. It cleaves DNA at the restriction sequence ↓ 5′−CAG CTG−3′ 3′−GTC GAC−5′ ↑ What common feature do SmaI and PvuII share that would be useful to a researcher searching for mutations that disrupt restriction digestion?

409
views
Textbook Question

A geneticist searching for mutations uses the restriction endonucleases SmaI and PvuII to search for mutations that eliminate restriction sites. SmaI will not cleave DNA with CpG methylation. It cleaves DNA at the restriction digestion sequence ↓ 5′−CCC GGG−3′ 3′−GGG CCC−3′ ↑ PvuII is not sensitive to CpG methylation. It cleaves DNA at the restriction sequence ↓ 5′−CAG CTG−3′ 3′−GTC GAC−5′ ↑ Explain why CpG dinucleotides are hotspots of mutation.

437
views
Textbook Question

In a mouse-breeding experiment a new mutation called Dumbo is identified. A mouse with the Dumbo mutation has very large ears. It is produced by two parental mice with normal ear size. Based on this information, can you tell whether the Dumbo mutation is a regulatory mutation or a mutation of a protein-coding gene? Why or why not?

415
views
Textbook Question

Considering the Dumbo mutation in Problem 37, what kinds of additional evidence would help you determine whether Dumbo is a mutation of a regulatory sequence or of a protein-coding gene?

438
views