Ch. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous Recombination
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 36a

A geneticist searching for mutations uses the restriction endonucleases SmaI and PvuII to search for mutations that eliminate restriction sites. SmaI will not cleave DNA with CpG methylation. It cleaves DNA at the restriction digestion sequence ↓ 5′−CCC GGG−3′ 3′−GGG CCC−3′ ↑ PvuII is not sensitive to CpG methylation. It cleaves DNA at the restriction sequence ↓ 5′−CAG CTG−3′ 3′−GTC GAC−5′ ↑ What common feature do SmaI and PvuII share that would be useful to a researcher searching for mutations that disrupt restriction digestion?

Step 1: Understand the concept of restriction endonucleases. These are enzymes that recognize specific DNA sequences and cleave the DNA at or near these sites. They are widely used in molecular biology for DNA analysis and manipulation.
Step 2: Note the specific recognition sequences for SmaI and PvuII. SmaI recognizes and cleaves the sequence 5′−CCC GGG−3′, while PvuII recognizes and cleaves the sequence 5′−CAG CTG−3′. Both enzymes target palindromic sequences, which are sequences that read the same forward and backward on complementary strands.
Step 3: Consider the role of CpG methylation. SmaI is sensitive to CpG methylation, meaning it will not cleave DNA if the CpG sites within its recognition sequence are methylated. PvuII, on the other hand, is not affected by CpG methylation and will cleave its recognition sequence regardless of methylation status.
Step 4: Reflect on the utility of palindromic recognition sequences. Both SmaI and PvuII recognize palindromic sequences, which are symmetrical and often disrupted by mutations. A mutation in these sequences can prevent the enzymes from cleaving the DNA, making them useful tools for identifying mutations that disrupt restriction sites.
Step 5: Conclude that the common feature shared by SmaI and PvuII is their ability to recognize specific palindromic sequences. This property is particularly useful for researchers searching for mutations, as mutations in these sequences can be detected by the inability of the enzymes to cleave the DNA at the expected sites.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Restriction Endonucleases

Restriction endonucleases, or restriction enzymes, are proteins that cut DNA at specific sequences, known as restriction sites. These enzymes are crucial in molecular biology for cloning, DNA analysis, and genetic engineering. Each enzyme recognizes a unique sequence of nucleotides, allowing researchers to manipulate DNA with precision. Understanding how these enzymes function and their specificity is essential for identifying mutations that may disrupt their activity.
Methylation and Its Effects

Methylation is a biochemical process involving the addition of a methyl group to DNA, often affecting gene expression and the activity of restriction enzymes. In the context of restriction endonucleases, methylation can prevent enzyme binding and cleavage at specific sites, as seen with SmaI and CpG methylation. Recognizing how methylation influences enzyme activity is vital for understanding how mutations can alter restriction digestion patterns.
Mutation Detection via Restriction Analysis

Restriction analysis is a technique used to identify mutations by examining changes in DNA cleavage patterns. When a mutation occurs within a restriction site, it can prevent the enzyme from cutting the DNA, leading to different fragment sizes during gel electrophoresis. This method allows researchers to infer the presence of mutations based on the absence of expected cleavage, making it a powerful tool in genetic studies.
