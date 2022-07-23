Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous Recombination
In a mouse-breeding experiment a new mutation called Dumbo is identified. A mouse with the Dumbo mutation has very large ears. It is produced by two parental mice with normal ear size. Based on this information, can you tell whether the Dumbo mutation is a regulatory mutation or a mutation of a protein-coding gene? Why or why not?

Step 1: Begin by understanding the nature of the Dumbo mutation. The mutation results in a phenotype (large ears) that is different from the parental phenotype (normal ears). This indicates that the mutation affects gene expression or protein function.
Step 2: Consider the possibility of a regulatory mutation. Regulatory mutations typically affect the expression levels, timing, or location of a gene's activity. If the Dumbo mutation alters the expression of a gene involved in ear development, it could be a regulatory mutation.
Step 3: Consider the possibility of a mutation in a protein-coding gene. Mutations in protein-coding genes can change the structure or function of the protein itself, potentially leading to altered development or morphology, such as large ears.
Step 4: Evaluate the inheritance pattern. Since the Dumbo phenotype arises from two normal-eared parents, this suggests the mutation may be recessive. Both regulatory mutations and protein-coding mutations can exhibit recessive inheritance, so this does not conclusively distinguish between the two types.
Step 5: Conclude that based on the given information, it is not possible to definitively determine whether the Dumbo mutation is regulatory or protein-coding. Additional experiments, such as gene expression analysis or sequencing, would be required to identify the exact nature of the mutation.

Regulatory Mutations

Regulatory mutations occur in non-coding regions of DNA that control gene expression rather than altering the protein-coding sequence itself. These mutations can affect how much or when a gene is expressed, potentially leading to phenotypic changes without changing the protein structure. In the context of the Dumbo mutation, if the mutation affects the regulation of a gene involved in ear size, it could lead to the observed large ears.
Protein-Coding Genes

Protein-coding genes are segments of DNA that contain the instructions for synthesizing proteins, which perform various functions in the organism. Mutations in these genes can lead to changes in the protein's structure and function, potentially resulting in observable traits. If the Dumbo mutation were a protein-coding mutation, it would imply a direct alteration in the protein responsible for ear development, rather than just a change in expression levels.
Phenotypic Expression

Phenotypic expression refers to the observable traits or characteristics of an organism, which result from the interaction of its genotype with the environment. In this case, the large ears of the Dumbo mouse represent a phenotypic change. Understanding whether this change arises from a regulatory mutation or a protein-coding mutation is crucial for determining the underlying genetic mechanisms responsible for the trait.
