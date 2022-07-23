Skip to main content
Ataxia telangiectasia (OMIM 208900) is a human inherited disorder characterized by poor coordination (ataxia), red marks on the face (telangiectasia), increased sensitivity to X-rays and other radiation, and an increased susceptibility to cancer. Recent studies have shown that this disorder occurs as a result of mutation of the ATM gene. Propose a mechanism for how a mutation in the ATM gene leads to the characteristics associated with the disorder. Be sure to relate the symptoms of this disorder to functions of the ATM protein. Further, explain why DNA repair mechanisms cannot correct this problem.

Understand the role of the ATM gene: The ATM gene encodes a protein that is crucial for the repair of DNA double-strand breaks. It is involved in the cell cycle control and activation of DNA repair proteins.
Identify the impact of ATM mutations: Mutations in the ATM gene can lead to a non-functional or absent ATM protein, impairing the cell's ability to repair DNA damage effectively.
Relate ATM dysfunction to symptoms: Without a functional ATM protein, cells accumulate DNA damage, leading to increased sensitivity to radiation (as DNA damage from radiation cannot be repaired) and a higher risk of cancer due to genomic instability.
Connect ATM dysfunction to neurological symptoms: The ATM protein is also involved in neuronal development and function. Its dysfunction can lead to neurodegeneration, explaining the ataxia (poor coordination) observed in patients.
Explain the failure of DNA repair mechanisms: Since the ATM protein is a key regulator of the DNA damage response, its absence or malfunction means that the signaling pathways required to initiate and coordinate DNA repair are disrupted, preventing effective repair of DNA damage.

ATM Gene and Protein Function

The ATM (Ataxia Telangiectasia Mutated) gene encodes a protein that plays a crucial role in the cellular response to DNA damage, particularly in the repair of double-strand breaks. This protein is involved in signaling pathways that activate cell cycle checkpoints and DNA repair mechanisms, ensuring genomic stability. Mutations in the ATM gene can impair these functions, leading to the symptoms of ataxia, telangiectasia, and increased cancer risk due to the accumulation of unrepaired DNA damage.
DNA Repair Mechanisms

DNA repair mechanisms are cellular processes that correct damage to the DNA molecule, maintaining genomic integrity. Key pathways include homologous recombination and non-homologous end joining, which are activated in response to DNA breaks. In individuals with ATM mutations, these repair pathways are compromised, leading to an inability to effectively repair DNA damage, which contributes to the development of cancer and other symptoms associated with Ataxia telangiectasia.
Genetic Inheritance and Disorders

Ataxia telangiectasia is inherited in an autosomal recessive manner, meaning that an individual must inherit two copies of the mutated ATM gene (one from each parent) to express the disorder. This genetic inheritance pattern is significant in understanding the risk of the disorder in families and the potential for carrier status. The relationship between genotype (the genetic makeup) and phenotype (the observable characteristics) is crucial for comprehending how mutations lead to specific clinical symptoms.
