Alkaptonuria is a human autosomal recessive disorder caused by mutation of the HAO gene that encodes the enzyme homogentisic acid oxidase. A map of the HAO gene region reveals four BamHI restriction sites (B1 to B4) in the wild-type allele and three BamHI restriction sites in the mutant allele. BamHI utilizes the restriction sequence 5′-GGATCC-3′. The BamHI restriction sequence identified as B3 is altered to 5′-GGAACC-3′ in the mutant allele. The mutation results in a Ser-to-Thr missense mutation. Restriction maps of the two alleles are shown below, and the binding sites of two molecular probes (probe A and probe B) are identified.

DNA samples taken from a mother (M), father (F), and two children (C1 and C2) are analyzed by Southern blotting of BamHI-digested DNA. The gel electrophoresis results are illustrated.

Explain how the DNA sequence change results in a Ser-to-Thr missense mutation.