Ch. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous Recombination
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 32c

Alkaptonuria is a human autosomal recessive disorder caused by mutation of the HAO gene that encodes the enzyme homogentisic acid oxidase. A map of the HAO gene region reveals four BamHI restriction sites (B1 to B4) in the wild-type allele and three BamHI restriction sites in the mutant allele. BamHI utilizes the restriction sequence 5′-GGATCC-3′. The BamHI restriction sequence identified as B3 is altered to 5′-GGAACC-3′ in the mutant allele. The mutation results in a Ser-to-Thr missense mutation. Restriction maps of the two alleles are shown below, and the binding sites of two molecular probes (probe A and probe B) are identified.
Restriction map showing BamHI sites in wild-type and mutant alleles, indicating a Ser-to-Thr missense mutation.
DNA samples taken from a mother (M), father (F), and two children (C1 and C2) are analyzed by Southern blotting of BamHI-digested DNA. The gel electrophoresis results are illustrated.
Southern blot results showing DNA bands for mother (M), father (F), and children (C1, C2) after BamHI digestion.
Explain how the DNA sequence change results in a Ser-to-Thr missense mutation.

1
Understand the concept of a missense mutation: A missense mutation occurs when a single nucleotide change in the DNA sequence results in the substitution of one amino acid for another in the protein product. In this case, the mutation changes the codon for serine (Ser) to the codon for threonine (Thr).
Identify the DNA sequence change: The problem states that the BamHI restriction site 5′-GGATCC-3′ is altered to 5′-GGAACC-3′ in the mutant allele. This change involves a single nucleotide substitution, where the third base 'T' is replaced by 'A'.
Determine the codon affected: The mutation occurs within the coding region of the HAO gene. The codon containing the altered sequence is likely responsible for encoding the amino acid serine in the wild-type allele. The change in the DNA sequence alters the mRNA codon transcribed from this region.
Analyze the codon change: Using the genetic code, the wild-type codon (derived from the sequence 5′-GGATCC-3′) would encode serine (Ser). After the mutation (5′-GGAACC-3′), the new codon encodes threonine (Thr). This substitution results in a Ser-to-Thr missense mutation.
Explain the functional impact: The substitution of serine with threonine may alter the structure or function of the homogentisic acid oxidase enzyme. Both serine and threonine are polar amino acids, but their side chains differ slightly, which could affect the enzyme's activity or stability, contributing to the symptoms of alkaptonuria.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Missense Mutation

A missense mutation is a type of point mutation where a single nucleotide change results in the substitution of one amino acid for another in the protein sequence. This can affect the protein's function, depending on the properties of the substituted amino acid. In the case of alkaptonuria, the mutation changes a serine (Ser) to a threonine (Thr), which may alter the enzyme's activity or stability.
Restriction Enzymes and Sites

Restriction enzymes, like BamHI, are proteins that cut DNA at specific sequences, known as restriction sites. The recognition sequence for BamHI is 5′-GGATCC-3′, and variations in this sequence can indicate mutations. In the context of the HAO gene, the alteration of the B3 site from the wild-type sequence to 5′-GGAACC-3′ signifies a mutation that can be detected through techniques like Southern blotting.
Southern Blotting

Southern blotting is a molecular biology technique used to detect specific DNA sequences within a complex mixture. It involves the digestion of DNA with restriction enzymes, followed by gel electrophoresis to separate the fragments, and then transferring the DNA to a membrane for hybridization with labeled probes. This method allows for the visualization of genetic variations, such as those caused by mutations in the HAO gene.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Experiments by Charles Yanofsky in the 1950s and 1960s helped characterize the nature of tryptophan synthesis in E. coli. In one of Yanofsky's experiments, he identified glycine (Gly) as the wild-type amino acid in position 211 of tryptophan synthetase, the product of the trpA gene. He identified two independent missense mutants with defective tryptophan synthetase at these positions that resulted from base-pair substitutions. One mutant encoded arginine (Arg) and another encoded glutamic acid (Glu). At position 235, wild-type tryptophan synthetase contains serine (Ser) but a base-pair substitution mutant encodes leucine (Leu). At position 243, the wild-type polypeptide contains glutamine and a base-pair substitution mutant encodes a stop codon. Identify the most likely wild-type codons for positions 211, 235, and 243. Justify your answer in each case.

Textbook Question

Alkaptonuria is a human autosomal recessive disorder caused by mutation of the HAO gene that encodes the enzyme homogentisic acid oxidase. A map of the HAO gene region reveals four BamHI restriction sites (B1 to B4) in the wild-type allele and three BamHI restriction sites in the mutant allele. BamHI utilizes the restriction sequence 5′-GGATCC-3′. The BamHI restriction sequence identified as B3 is altered to 5′-GGAACC-3′ in the mutant allele. The mutation results in a Ser-to-Thr missense mutation. Restriction maps of the two alleles are shown below, and the binding sites of two molecular probes (probe A and probe B) are identified.

DNA samples taken from a mother (M), father (F), and two children (C1 and C2) are analyzed by Southern blotting of BamHI-digested DNA. The gel electrophoresis results are illustrated.

Using A to represent the wild-type allele and a for the mutant allele, identify the genotype of each family member. Identify any family member who is alkaptonuric.

Textbook Question

Alkaptonuria is a human autosomal recessive disorder caused by mutation of the HAO gene that encodes the enzyme homogentisic acid oxidase. A map of the HAO gene region reveals four BamHI restriction sites (B1 to B4) in the wild-type allele and three BamHI restriction sites in the mutant allele. BamHI utilizes the restriction sequence 5′-GGATCC-3′. The BamHI restriction sequence identified as B3 is altered to 5′-GGAACC-3′ in the mutant allele. The mutation results in a Ser-to-Thr missense mutation. Restriction maps of the two alleles are shown below, and the binding sites of two molecular probes (probe A and probe B) are identified.

DNA samples taken from a mother (M), father (F), and two children (C1 and C2) are analyzed by Southern blotting of BamHI-digested DNA. The gel electrophoresis results are illustrated.

In a separate figure, draw the gel electrophoresis band patterns for all the genotypes that could be found in children of this couple.

Textbook Question

In an experiment employing the methods of the Ames test, two strains of Salmonella are used. Strain A contains a base-substitution mutation, and Strain B contains a frameshift mutation. Four plates are prepared to test the mutagenicity of the compound ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS). Plate 1 is a control plate with Strain A and S9 extract but no EMS. Plate 2 is also a control plate and contains Strain B and S9 extract but no EMS. Plate 3 contains Strain A along with S9 extract and EMS, and Plate 4 contains Strain B, S9 extract, and EMS.

Characterize the expected distribution of colony growth on the four plates. Defend your growth prediction for each plate.

Textbook Question

In an experiment employing the methods of the Ames test, two strains of Salmonella are used. Strain A contains a base-substitution mutation, and Strain B contains a frameshift mutation. Four plates are prepared to test the mutagenicity of the compound ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS). Plate 1 is a control plate with Strain A and S9 extract but no EMS. Plate 2 is also a control plate and contains Strain B and S9 extract but no EMS. Plate 3 contains Strain A along with S9 extract and EMS, and Plate 4 contains Strain B, S9 extract, and EMS.

What event is being detected by growth of a colony on any of the four plates?

Textbook Question

In an experiment employing the methods of the Ames test, two strains of Salmonella are used. Strain A contains a base-substitution mutation, and Strain B contains a frameshift mutation. Four plates are prepared to test the mutagenicity of the compound ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS). Plate 1 is a control plate with Strain A and S9 extract but no EMS. Plate 2 is also a control plate and contains Strain B and S9 extract but no EMS. Plate 3 contains Strain A along with S9 extract and EMS, and Plate 4 contains Strain B, S9 extract, and EMS.

Why is the S9 extract added to each of the plates?

