In an experiment employing the methods of the Ames test, two strains of Salmonella are used. Strain A contains a base-substitution mutation, and Strain B contains a frameshift mutation. Four plates are prepared to test the mutagenicity of the compound ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS). Plate 1 is a control plate with Strain A and S9 extract but no EMS. Plate 2 is also a control plate and contains Strain B and S9 extract but no EMS. Plate 3 contains Strain A along with S9 extract and EMS, and Plate 4 contains Strain B, S9 extract, and EMS.
Characterize the expected distribution of colony growth on the four plates. Defend your growth prediction for each plate.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Ames test setup: The Ames test is used to assess the mutagenic potential of a compound. It employs mutant strains of Salmonella that cannot synthesize histidine (his-). If a compound induces mutations that revert the bacteria to a functional histidine-synthesizing state (his+), colonies will grow on a histidine-free medium.
Analyze the control plates (Plate 1 and Plate 2): Plate 1 contains Strain A (base-substitution mutation) and S9 extract but no EMS. Plate 2 contains Strain B (frameshift mutation) and S9 extract but no EMS. Since no mutagen (EMS) is present, the expected colony growth on these plates should be minimal, representing spontaneous reversion mutations.
Examine Plate 3 (Strain A with EMS and S9 extract): EMS is an alkylating agent that primarily induces base-substitution mutations. Since Strain A has a base-substitution mutation, EMS is likely to cause reversion mutations, allowing the bacteria to grow on the histidine-free medium. Therefore, you would expect more colony growth on Plate 3 compared to Plate 1.
Examine Plate 4 (Strain B with EMS and S9 extract): Strain B has a frameshift mutation, and EMS is less likely to induce frameshift mutations. Thus, the reversion rate for Strain B on Plate 4 is expected to be low, and the colony growth should be similar to or slightly higher than Plate 2 (spontaneous reversion).
Summarize the expected distribution: Minimal growth is expected on Plates 1 and 2 due to spontaneous reversion. Plate 3 should show significant colony growth due to EMS-induced reversion of the base-substitution mutation in Strain A. Plate 4 should show minimal growth, as EMS is less effective at inducing frameshift reversion in Strain B.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ames Test

The Ames test is a widely used method for assessing the mutagenic potential of chemical compounds. It employs specific strains of bacteria, typically Salmonella, that are sensitive to mutations. By observing the growth of these bacteria in the presence of a potential mutagen, researchers can infer whether the compound causes genetic changes that lead to increased colony formation.
Induced Mutations

Types of Mutations

Mutations can be classified into various types, with base-substitution and frameshift mutations being two primary categories. A base-substitution mutation involves the replacement of one nucleotide with another, potentially altering a single amino acid in a protein. In contrast, a frameshift mutation results from the insertion or deletion of nucleotides, shifting the reading frame and often leading to a completely different and nonfunctional protein.
Mutations and Phenotypes

S9 Extract

S9 extract is a metabolic activation system derived from the liver of rodents, used in mutagenicity testing to simulate the metabolic processes that occur in living organisms. It contains enzymes that can convert pro-mutagens into their active forms, allowing researchers to assess the mutagenic effects of compounds like ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS) under conditions that mimic biological metabolism.
