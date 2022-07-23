Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous Recombination
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 33b

In an experiment employing the methods of the Ames test, two strains of Salmonella are used. Strain A contains a base-substitution mutation, and Strain B contains a frameshift mutation. Four plates are prepared to test the mutagenicity of the compound ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS). Plate 1 is a control plate with Strain A and S9 extract but no EMS. Plate 2 is also a control plate and contains Strain B and S9 extract but no EMS. Plate 3 contains Strain A along with S9 extract and EMS, and Plate 4 contains Strain B, S9 extract, and EMS.
What event is being detected by growth of a colony on any of the four plates?

1
Understand the Ames test: The Ames test is used to detect whether a chemical compound induces mutations in the DNA of bacteria. The test employs strains of Salmonella that are unable to synthesize histidine due to specific mutations. Growth of colonies on a plate indicates that a mutation has occurred, allowing the bacteria to regain the ability to synthesize histidine (a process called reversion).
Identify the types of mutations in the strains: Strain A has a base-substitution mutation, meaning a single nucleotide in the DNA sequence has been replaced with another. Strain B has a frameshift mutation, meaning nucleotides have been added or deleted, altering the reading frame of the genetic code.
Analyze the role of the control plates (Plates 1 and 2): These plates contain the bacterial strains and S9 extract (a liver enzyme preparation that mimics metabolic activation in mammals) but no EMS. Growth on these plates would indicate spontaneous mutations (reversions) that occur without the influence of the test compound.
Examine the experimental plates (Plates 3 and 4): These plates contain the bacterial strains, S9 extract, and EMS. Growth on these plates would indicate that EMS is causing mutations (reversions) in the DNA of the bacteria, allowing them to regain the ability to synthesize histidine.
Conclude the event being detected: The growth of a colony on any of the plates indicates that a reversion mutation has occurred, restoring the bacteria's ability to synthesize histidine. This event is the key indicator of mutagenicity in the Ames test.

Ames Test

The Ames test is a widely used method for assessing the mutagenic potential of chemical compounds. It utilizes specific strains of bacteria, often Salmonella, that are sensitive to mutations. By observing the growth of these bacteria in the presence of a potential mutagen, researchers can determine whether the compound causes genetic changes that lead to increased cell division.
Types of Mutations

Mutations can be classified into various types, including base-substitution mutations and frameshift mutations. A base-substitution mutation involves the replacement of one nucleotide with another, potentially altering a single amino acid in a protein. In contrast, a frameshift mutation results from the insertion or deletion of nucleotides, which shifts the reading frame of the genetic code, often leading to a completely different and nonfunctional protein.
Mutagenicity

Mutagenicity refers to the capacity of a substance to induce mutations in the DNA of organisms. In the context of the Ames test, the presence of a mutagen, such as ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS), is evaluated by observing whether it causes mutations that allow bacteria to grow in conditions where they normally would not. The growth of colonies on the plates indicates that the mutagen has successfully induced genetic changes in the bacterial strains.
