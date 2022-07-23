Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous Recombination
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous RecombinationProblem 40a
Chapter 11, Problem 40a

Common baker's yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) is normally grown at 37°C, but it will grow actively at temperatures down to approximately 25°C. A haploid culture of wild-type yeast is mutagenized with EMS. Cells from the mutagenized culture are spread on a complete-medium plate and grown at 25°C. Six colonies (1 to 6) are selected from the original complete-medium plate and transferred to two fresh complete-medium plates. The new complete plates (shown) are grown at 25°C and 37°C. Four replica plates are made onto minimal medium or minimal plus adenine from the 25°C complete-medium plate. The new plates are grown at either 25°C or 37°C and the growth results are shown.
Diagram showing yeast colonies on complete medium and replica plates, indicating growth at 25°C and 37°C for analysis.
Which colonies are prototrophic and which are auxotrophic? What growth information is used to make these determinations?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: Prototrophic organisms can grow on minimal medium because they can synthesize all necessary compounds from basic nutrients. Auxotrophic organisms require additional nutrients (e.g., adenine) to grow because they have mutations that prevent them from synthesizing certain compounds.
Analyze the growth data: Examine the growth results of the colonies on the minimal medium plates at both 25°C and 37°C. Colonies that grow on minimal medium at both temperatures are prototrophic, as they do not require additional nutrients. Colonies that fail to grow on minimal medium but grow on minimal medium supplemented with adenine are auxotrophic for adenine.
Consider the temperature sensitivity: If a colony grows on complete medium at 25°C but not at 37°C, it may have a temperature-sensitive mutation. This information helps identify whether the growth defect is related to temperature or nutrient requirements.
Correlate the growth patterns: Use the growth results on minimal medium, minimal plus adenine, and complete medium at both temperatures to classify each colony. For example, if a colony grows on minimal plus adenine but not on minimal medium, it is auxotrophic for adenine. If it grows on minimal medium at both temperatures, it is prototrophic.
Summarize the findings: Based on the growth data, classify each colony (1 to 6) as either prototrophic or auxotrophic. Clearly state which colonies are auxotrophic for adenine and which are prototrophic, and explain how the growth data supports these conclusions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Prototrophy and Auxotrophy

Prototrophy refers to the ability of an organism to synthesize all essential compounds needed for growth from basic nutrients, while auxotrophy indicates a mutation that prevents the organism from synthesizing a specific compound, requiring it to be supplied in the growth medium. In yeast, prototrophic strains can grow on minimal media, whereas auxotrophic strains need additional nutrients, such as adenine, to thrive.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:35
Bacteria in the Laboratory

Mutagenesis

Mutagenesis is the process of inducing mutations in an organism's DNA, often using chemical agents like ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS). This technique is commonly used in genetics to create variations in traits, allowing researchers to study gene function and identify mutations that affect growth and metabolism, such as those leading to prototrophy or auxotrophy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:29
Induced Mutations

Temperature Effects on Yeast Growth

Temperature significantly influences yeast growth and metabolic activity. Saccharomyces cerevisiae typically grows well at 37°C but can also grow at lower temperatures, such as 25°C. Understanding how temperature affects growth is crucial for interpreting experimental results, as it can impact the expression of mutations and the overall viability of yeast colonies on different media.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:38
Maternal Effect
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In a mouse-breeding experiment a new mutation called Dumbo is identified. A mouse with the Dumbo mutation has very large ears. It is produced by two parental mice with normal ear size. Based on this information, can you tell whether the Dumbo mutation is a regulatory mutation or a mutation of a protein-coding gene? Why or why not?

415
views
Textbook Question

Considering the Dumbo mutation in Problem 37, what kinds of additional evidence would help you determine whether Dumbo is a mutation of a regulatory sequence or of a protein-coding gene?

438
views
Textbook Question

Thinking back to the discussion of gain-of-function and loss-of-function mutations, explain why gain-of-function mutations are often dominant and why loss-of-function mutations are often recessive. Give an example of a type of gain-of-function mutation that is dominant and of a loss-of-function mutation that is recessive.

733
views
Textbook Question

Common baker's yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) is normally grown at 37°C, but it will grow actively at temperatures down to approximately 25°C. A haploid culture of wild-type yeast is mutagenized with EMS. Cells from the mutagenized culture are spread on a complete-medium plate and grown at 25°C. Six colonies (1 to 6) are selected from the original complete-medium plate and transferred to two fresh complete-medium plates. The new complete plates (shown) are grown at 25°C and 37°C. Four replica plates are made onto minimal medium or minimal plus adenine from the 25°C complete-medium plate. The new plates are grown at either 25°C or 37°C and the growth results are shown.

Classify the nature of the mutations in colonies 1, 2, and 5.

458
views
Textbook Question

Common baker's yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) is normally grown at 37°C, but it will grow actively at temperatures down to approximately 25°C. A haploid culture of wild-type yeast is mutagenized with EMS. Cells from the mutagenized culture are spread on a complete-medium plate and grown at 25°C. Six colonies (1 to 6) are selected from the original complete-medium plate and transferred to two fresh complete-medium plates. The new complete plates (shown) are grown at 25°C and 37°C. Four replica plates are made onto minimal medium or minimal plus adenine from the 25°C complete-medium plate. The new plates are grown at either 25°C or 37°C and the growth results are shown.

What can you say about colony 4?

1031
views
Textbook Question

The two gels illustrated contain dideoxynucleotide DNA-sequencing information for a wild-type segment and mutant segment of DNA corresponding to the N-terminal end of a protein. The start codon and the next five codons are sequenced.

Write the DNA sequence of both alleles, including strand polarity.

553
views