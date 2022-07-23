Skip to main content
Chapter 11, Problem 39

Thinking back to the discussion of gain-of-function and loss-of-function mutations, explain why gain-of-function mutations are often dominant and why loss-of-function mutations are often recessive. Give an example of a type of gain-of-function mutation that is dominant and of a loss-of-function mutation that is recessive.

Understand the concept of gain-of-function mutations: These mutations result in a gene product with enhanced or new activity. They often lead to dominant phenotypes because the altered gene product can exert its effect even in the presence of a normal copy of the gene.
Understand the concept of loss-of-function mutations: These mutations result in reduced or completely abolished activity of the gene product. They are often recessive because the presence of one normal copy of the gene can usually compensate for the loss of function in the mutated copy.
Relate these concepts to base substitution mutations: Base substitution mutations can alter the DNA sequence, leading to changes in the amino acid sequence of the protein. This can result in either gain-of-function or loss-of-function effects depending on the nature of the mutation.
Provide an example of a gain-of-function mutation: A mutation in the FGFR3 gene (associated with achondroplasia) can lead to constitutive activation of the receptor, causing dominant phenotypic effects such as abnormal bone growth.
Provide an example of a loss-of-function mutation: A mutation in the CFTR gene (associated with cystic fibrosis) can result in a nonfunctional protein, leading to recessive phenotypic effects because one functional copy of the gene is insufficient to prevent the disease.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gain-of-Function Mutations

Gain-of-function mutations result in a gene product that has enhanced or new functions. These mutations often lead to a dominant phenotype because the altered protein can exert its effects even in the presence of a normal allele. For example, a gain-of-function mutation in the Ras gene can lead to uncontrolled cell division, contributing to cancer.
Loss-of-Function Mutations

Loss-of-function mutations result in a gene product that is inactive or absent, leading to a reduction or complete loss of function. These mutations are typically recessive because one normal allele can often compensate for the defective one, maintaining sufficient gene function. An example is the mutation in the CFTR gene that causes cystic fibrosis.
Base Substitution Mutations

Base substitution mutations involve the replacement of one nucleotide with another in the DNA sequence. This can lead to changes in the amino acid sequence of proteins, potentially resulting in gain-of-function or loss-of-function effects. Understanding how these mutations impact protein function is crucial for explaining the dominance or recessiveness of the resulting phenotypes.
