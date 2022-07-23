Researchers interested in studying mutation and mutation repair often induce mutations with various agents. What kinds of gene mutations are induced by
Chemical mutagens? Give two examples.
Researchers interested in studying mutation and mutation repair often induce mutations with various agents. What kinds of gene mutations are induced by
Radiation energy? Give two examples.
The effect of base-pair substitution mutations on protein function varies widely from no detectable effect to the complete loss of protein function (null allele). Why do the functional consequences of base-pair substitution vary so widely?
In numerous population studies of spontaneous mutation, two observations are made consistently: (1) Most mutations are recessive, and (2) forward mutation is more frequent than reversion. What do you think are the likely explanations for these two observations?
Two different mutations are identified in a haploid strain of yeast. The first prevents the synthesis of adenine by a nonsense mutation of the ade-1 gene. In this mutation, a base-pair substitution changes a tryptophan codon (UGG) to a stop codon (UGA). The second affects one of several duplicate tRNA genes. This base-pair substitution mutation changes the anticodon sequence of a tRNAᵀʳᵖ from
3′−ACC−5′ to 3′−ACU−5′
Do you consider the first mutation to be a forward mutation or a reversion? Why?
Do you consider the second mutation to be a forward mutation or a reversion? Why?