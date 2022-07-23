Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous Recombination
Chapter 11, Problem 8

The effect of base-pair substitution mutations on protein function varies widely from no detectable effect to the complete loss of protein function (null allele). Why do the functional consequences of base-pair substitution vary so widely?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Base-pair substitution mutations involve the replacement of one nucleotide base with another in the DNA sequence.
The effect of such mutations on protein function depends on several factors, including the location of the mutation within the gene and the nature of the amino acid change.
If the substitution occurs in a non-coding region or results in a synonymous codon (silent mutation), it may have no effect on the protein function.
If the substitution leads to a missense mutation, where one amino acid is replaced by another, the effect on protein function can vary depending on the properties of the amino acids involved and their role in the protein's structure and function.
A nonsense mutation, where a codon is changed to a stop codon, can lead to a truncated protein, often resulting in a loss of function.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Base-Pair Substitution Mutations

Base-pair substitution mutations occur when one nucleotide in the DNA sequence is replaced by another. This can lead to changes in the corresponding amino acid in a protein, potentially altering its structure and function. Depending on the location and nature of the substitution, these mutations can have varying effects, from benign to detrimental.
Base Distortions

Protein Structure and Function

Proteins are composed of amino acids arranged in specific sequences, which determine their three-dimensional structure and function. A change in a single amino acid due to a base-pair substitution can disrupt the protein's folding or active site, affecting its ability to perform its biological role. The relationship between structure and function is critical in understanding the impact of mutations.
Proteins

Phenotypic Consequences of Mutations

The phenotypic consequences of mutations can vary widely based on several factors, including the type of mutation, the gene affected, and the organism's overall genetic context. Some mutations may be silent, causing no observable change, while others can lead to a complete loss of function (null alleles) or gain of new functions. This variability is influenced by the redundancy of the genetic code and the specific roles of the affected proteins.
Mutations and Phenotypes
