Chapter 11, Problem 10

In numerous population studies of spontaneous mutation, two observations are made consistently: (1) Most mutations are recessive, and (2) forward mutation is more frequent than reversion. What do you think are the likely explanations for these two observations?

Verified step by step guidance
1
span>Step 1: Understand the nature of recessive mutations. Recessive mutations often result in a loss of function of a gene product. Since most genes are present in two copies (alleles), the presence of one normal (dominant) allele can often compensate for the loss of function in the mutated allele, making the mutation recessive.
span>Step 2: Consider the genetic redundancy and buffering. Many organisms have genetic redundancy, where multiple genes can perform similar functions. This redundancy can buffer the effects of mutations, making them appear recessive.
span>Step 3: Explore the concept of forward mutation. Forward mutation refers to a change from a wild-type allele to a mutant allele. This is more common because there are many possible ways to disrupt a gene's function, leading to a mutant phenotype.
span>Step 4: Analyze the rarity of reversion mutations. Reversion, or back mutation, involves a change from a mutant allele back to the wild-type allele. This is less frequent because it requires a specific change that precisely restores the original sequence and function.
span>Step 5: Reflect on the implications of these observations. The prevalence of recessive mutations and the higher frequency of forward mutations suggest that genetic variation is often hidden in populations and that evolutionary change is more likely to occur through the accumulation of new mutations rather than the reversion of existing ones.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Recessive Mutations

Recessive mutations are genetic changes that do not manifest in the phenotype unless an individual has two copies of the mutated allele. This means that if a mutation is recessive, it can be carried by heterozygous individuals without affecting their observable traits. This characteristic leads to a higher prevalence of recessive mutations in populations, as they can persist without being selected against.
Forward Mutation vs. Reversion

Forward mutation refers to the process by which a normal gene is altered to a mutant form, while reversion is the process where a mutant gene returns to its original state. Forward mutations are generally more frequent than reversions due to the nature of genetic changes, where many factors such as environmental stressors and replication errors can induce new mutations, whereas reverting to the original state is a more specific and less likely event.
Population Genetics

Population genetics is the study of genetic variation within populations and how these variations change over time due to factors like mutation, selection, gene flow, and genetic drift. Understanding population genetics is crucial for interpreting mutation rates and patterns, as it provides insights into how mutations can affect allele frequencies and the overall genetic structure of populations.
