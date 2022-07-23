Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is mutagenic.
How do UV-induced DNA lesions lead to mutation?
Identify and describe two DNA repair mechanisms that remove UV-induced DNA lesions.
Researchers interested in studying mutation and mutation repair often induce mutations with various agents. What kinds of gene mutations are induced by
Chemical mutagens? Give two examples.
The effect of base-pair substitution mutations on protein function varies widely from no detectable effect to the complete loss of protein function (null allele). Why do the functional consequences of base-pair substitution vary so widely?
Describe the purpose of the Ames test. How are his⁻ bacteria used in the Ames test? What mutational event is identified using his⁻ bacteria?
In numerous population studies of spontaneous mutation, two observations are made consistently: (1) Most mutations are recessive, and (2) forward mutation is more frequent than reversion. What do you think are the likely explanations for these two observations?