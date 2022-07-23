Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous Recombination
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous RecombinationProblem C.3a
Chapter 11, Problem C.3a

For the retinal cancer retinoblastoma, the inheritance of one mutated copy of RB1 from one of the parents is often referred to as a mutation that produces a 'dominant predisposition to cancer.' This means that the first mutation does not produce cancer but makes it very likely that cancer will develop. Define the 'two-hit hypothesis' for retinoblastoma.

Verified step by step guidance
1
The 'two-hit hypothesis' is a model proposed to explain the development of retinoblastoma and other cancers caused by tumor suppressor gene mutations. It suggests that two genetic 'hits' or mutations are required to inactivate both copies of a tumor suppressor gene, such as RB1, leading to cancer.
Step 1: Understand that individuals with a hereditary predisposition to retinoblastoma inherit one mutated copy of the RB1 gene from a parent. This is the first 'hit,' which is present in all cells of the body (germline mutation).
Step 2: The second 'hit' occurs as a somatic mutation in a retinal cell during the individual's lifetime. This mutation inactivates the remaining functional copy of the RB1 gene in that specific cell.
Step 3: When both copies of the RB1 gene are inactivated in a retinal cell, the cell loses its ability to regulate the cell cycle properly, leading to uncontrolled cell division and tumor formation.
Step 4: The 'dominant predisposition' arises because individuals with one inherited mutation (first hit) are much more likely to acquire the second mutation in a retinal cell, making the development of retinoblastoma highly probable.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Two-Hit Hypothesis

The two-hit hypothesis, proposed by Alfred Knudson, suggests that cancer develops through a two-step process involving mutations in tumor suppressor genes. In the case of retinoblastoma, the first 'hit' is a hereditary mutation in one copy of the RB1 gene, which predisposes individuals to cancer. The second 'hit' is typically a somatic mutation that occurs in the other copy of the gene, leading to the loss of function necessary for tumor suppression and resulting in cancer development.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Translation:Wobble Hypothesis

Tumor Suppressor Genes

Tumor suppressor genes are critical for regulating cell growth and preventing uncontrolled cell division. The RB1 gene, which encodes the retinoblastoma protein, is a key tumor suppressor that helps control the cell cycle. When both copies of the RB1 gene are mutated, the regulatory function is lost, allowing cells to proliferate uncontrollably, which can lead to cancer.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:09
Mapping Genes

Dominant Inheritance

Dominant inheritance refers to a pattern where only one mutated copy of a gene is sufficient to express a trait or predisposition to a condition. In retinoblastoma, inheriting one mutated RB1 gene from a parent results in a dominant predisposition to develop cancer, as the individual is at a higher risk of acquiring the second mutation necessary for tumor formation. This concept is crucial for understanding the genetic basis of familial retinoblastoma.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:37
Variations on Dominance
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In March 2011 an earthquake measuring approximately 9.0 on the Richter scale struck Fukushima, Japan. Several nuclear reactors at the Fukushima Daichii Nuclear Power Plant were damaged, and nuclear core meltdown occurred. A massive release of radiation accompanied damage to the plant, and 5 years later the incidence of thyroid cancer in children exposed to the radiation was determined to be well over 100 times more frequent than expected without radiation exposure. DNA damage and mutations resulting from radiation exposure are suspected of causing this increased cancer rate. What gene discussed in this chapter might be responsible for pausing the cell cycle of dividing cells long enough for radiation-induced damage to be repaired in cells?

413
views
Textbook Question

In March 2011 an earthquake measuring approximately 9.0 on the Richter scale struck Fukushima, Japan. Several nuclear reactors at the Fukushima Daichii Nuclear Power Plant were damaged, and nuclear core meltdown occurred. A massive release of radiation accompanied damage to the plant, and 5 years later the incidence of thyroid cancer in children exposed to the radiation was determined to be well over 100 times more frequent than expected without radiation exposure. DNA damage and mutations resulting from radiation exposure are suspected of causing this increased cancer rate. Do you think it is possible that significant increases in the incidence of other types of cancer will occur in the future among people who were exposed to the Fukushima radiation? Why?

464
views
Textbook Question

Identify two general ways chemical mutagens can alter DNA. Give examples of these two mechanisms.

652
views
Textbook Question

Nitrous acid and 5-bromodeoxyuracil (BrdU) alter DNA by different mechanisms. What type of mutation does each compound produce?

603
views
Textbook Question

What is the difference between a transition mutation and a transversion mutation?

1141
views