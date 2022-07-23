In numerous population studies of spontaneous mutation, two observations are made consistently: (1) Most mutations are recessive, and (2) forward mutation is more frequent than reversion. What do you think are the likely explanations for these two observations?
Two different mutations are identified in a haploid strain of yeast. The first prevents the synthesis of adenine by a nonsense mutation of the ade-1 gene. In this mutation, a base-pair substitution changes a tryptophan codon (UGG) to a stop codon (UGA). The second affects one of several duplicate tRNA genes. This base-pair substitution mutation changes the anticodon sequence of a tRNAᵀʳᵖ from
3′−ACC−5′ to 3′−ACU−5′
Assuming there are no other mutations in the genome, will this double-mutant yeast strain be able to grow on minimal medium? If growth will occur, characterize the nature of growth relative to wild type.
Do you consider the first mutation to be a forward mutation or a reversion? Why?
Do you consider the second mutation to be a forward mutation or a reversion? Why?
What is the phenotypic effect of inserting a Ds element into the maize C gene? How do Ds and Ac produce maize kernels that are mostly yellow with purple spots?
Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
What general mechanism do DNA polymerases use to check the accuracy of DNA replication and identify errors during replication?
Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
If a DNA replication error is detected by DNA polymerase, how is it corrected?