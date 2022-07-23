Two different mutations are identified in a haploid strain of yeast. The first prevents the synthesis of adenine by a nonsense mutation of the ade-1 gene. In this mutation, a base-pair substitution changes a tryptophan codon (UGG) to a stop codon (UGA). The second affects one of several duplicate tRNA genes. This base-pair substitution mutation changes the anticodon sequence of a tRNAᵀʳᵖ from





3′−ACC−5′ to 3′−ACU−5′





Assuming there are no other mutations in the genome, will this double-mutant yeast strain be able to grow on minimal medium? If growth will occur, characterize the nature of growth relative to wild type.