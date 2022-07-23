Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous Recombination
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 11c

Two different mutations are identified in a haploid strain of yeast. The first prevents the synthesis of adenine by a nonsense mutation of the ade-1 gene. In this mutation, a base-pair substitution changes a tryptophan codon (UGG) to a stop codon (UGA). The second affects one of several duplicate tRNA genes. This base-pair substitution mutation changes the anticodon sequence of a tRNAᵀʳᵖ from


   3′−ACC−5′ to 3′−ACU−5′


Assuming there are no other mutations in the genome, will this double-mutant yeast strain be able to grow on minimal medium? If growth will occur, characterize the nature of growth relative to wild type.

Understand the first mutation: The nonsense mutation in the ade-1 gene changes a tryptophan codon (UGG) to a stop codon (UGA). This prevents the synthesis of adenine, which is essential for yeast growth on minimal medium. Without adenine, the yeast cannot grow unless the mutation is suppressed or adenine is supplemented.
Analyze the second mutation: The second mutation alters the anticodon of a tRNAᵀʳᵖ from 3′−ACC−5′ to 3′−ACU−5′. This change allows the tRNA to recognize the stop codon UGA and insert tryptophan during translation, potentially suppressing the nonsense mutation in the ade-1 gene.
Determine the effect of the second mutation: The modified tRNAᵀʳᵖ can suppress the nonsense mutation by inserting tryptophan at the UGA stop codon. This suppression may restore the production of a functional Ade-1 protein, enabling adenine synthesis.
Evaluate the growth of the double-mutant strain: If the suppression is effective, the double-mutant yeast strain will be able to synthesize adenine and grow on minimal medium. However, the growth may not be as robust as the wild type due to potential inefficiencies in suppression or other cellular effects of the modified tRNA.
Characterize the nature of growth: If growth occurs, it is likely to be slower or less efficient than the wild type because the suppression mechanism is not perfect, and the modified tRNA may interfere with normal translation processes. This would result in a phenotype that is partially rescued relative to the wild type.

