Chapter 11, Problem 13b

Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
If a DNA replication error is detected by DNA polymerase, how is it corrected?

1
DNA polymerase has a proofreading function that helps maintain the accuracy of DNA replication. This function is carried out by its 3' to 5' exonuclease activity.
When DNA polymerase incorporates an incorrect nucleotide during replication, the enzyme detects the mismatch due to improper base pairing.
The 3' to 5' exonuclease activity of DNA polymerase removes the incorrectly paired nucleotide from the newly synthesized strand.
After the incorrect nucleotide is removed, DNA polymerase resumes synthesis by adding the correct nucleotide to the growing strand.
This proofreading mechanism significantly reduces the error rate during DNA replication, ensuring high fidelity in the process.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Polymerase Function

DNA polymerase is an enzyme responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand during replication. It plays a crucial role in ensuring the accuracy of DNA replication by proofreading the newly synthesized DNA.
Proofreading Mechanism

DNA polymerase has a built-in proofreading ability that allows it to detect and correct errors in the DNA sequence. When an incorrect nucleotide is incorporated, the enzyme can reverse its activity, excise the erroneous nucleotide, and replace it with the correct one, thus maintaining fidelity during DNA replication.
Mismatch Repair System

In addition to the proofreading function of DNA polymerase, cells have a mismatch repair system that identifies and repairs any remaining errors after replication. This system involves several proteins that recognize mismatched base pairs, excise the incorrect segment, and fill in the gap with the correct nucleotides, further enhancing the accuracy of DNA replication.
