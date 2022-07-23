Identify similarities and differences between an inducible operon and a repressible operon in terms of
The organization of structural genes of the operon.
The transcription of -galactosidase and permease is inducible in lac⁺ bacteria with a wild-type lac operon. Explain the mechanism by which lactose gains access to the cell to induce transcription of the genes.
Is attenuation the product of an allosteric effect? Is attenuation the result of a transcriptional or a translational activity? Explain your answers.
The CAP binding site in the lac promoter is the location of positive regulation of gene expression for the operon. Identify what binds at this site to produce positive regulation, under what circumstances binding occurs, and how binding exerts a positive effect.
What role does cAMP play in transcription of lac operon genes? What role does CAP play in transcription of lac operon genes?
How would a cap⁻ mutation that produces an inactive CAP protein affect transcriptional control of the lac operon?