Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and BacteriophageProblem 9
Chapter 12, Problem 9

What role does cAMP play in transcription of lac operon genes? What role does CAP play in transcription of lac operon genes?

1
Understand the lac operon: The lac operon is a set of genes in E. coli that are involved in the metabolism of lactose. It is regulated by the presence or absence of lactose and glucose in the environment.
Explain the role of cAMP: Cyclic AMP (cAMP) is a signaling molecule that accumulates in the cell when glucose levels are low. It acts as a signal to indicate that the cell needs to utilize alternative energy sources, such as lactose.
Describe the interaction between cAMP and CAP: cAMP binds to the Catabolite Activator Protein (CAP), forming a cAMP-CAP complex. This complex is essential for the activation of the lac operon.
Explain the role of CAP: CAP, when bound to cAMP, binds to a specific site near the promoter of the lac operon. This binding enhances the ability of RNA polymerase to attach to the promoter, thereby increasing the transcription of the lac operon genes.
Summarize the relationship: In summary, cAMP signals low glucose levels, and the cAMP-CAP complex facilitates the transcription of the lac operon genes by enhancing RNA polymerase binding. This ensures that the cell can metabolize lactose when glucose is scarce.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

cAMP (cyclic Adenosine Monophosphate)

cAMP is a secondary messenger important in cellular signaling. In the context of the lac operon, cAMP levels increase when glucose is scarce, leading to the activation of the transcription of genes responsible for lactose metabolism. It binds to the CAP protein, facilitating the recruitment of RNA polymerase to the promoter region of the lac operon.
CAP (Catabolite Activator Protein)

CAP is a transcriptional activator that enhances the expression of the lac operon in the presence of cAMP. When cAMP binds to CAP, the complex binds to the promoter region of the lac operon, promoting the binding of RNA polymerase and thus increasing transcription of the operon genes. This mechanism ensures that the cell efficiently utilizes available energy sources.
lac Operon

The lac operon is a set of genes in E. coli that are involved in the metabolism of lactose. It consists of three structural genes (lacZ, lacY, and lacA) and is regulated by the presence of lactose and glucose. The operon is an example of gene regulation, where the presence of lactose induces transcription, while glucose availability inhibits it through catabolite repression.
Textbook Question

Is attenuation the product of an allosteric effect? Is attenuation the result of a transcriptional or a translational activity? Explain your answers.

Textbook Question

The trpL region contains four repeated DNA sequences that lead to the formation of stem-loop structures in mRNA. What are these stem-loop structures, and how do they affect transcription of the structural genes of the trp operon?

Textbook Question

The CAP binding site in the lac promoter is the location of positive regulation of gene expression for the operon. Identify what binds at this site to produce positive regulation, under what circumstances binding occurs, and how binding exerts a positive effect.

Textbook Question

How would a cap⁻ mutation that produces an inactive CAP protein affect transcriptional control of the lac operon?

Textbook Question

Explain the circumstances under which attenuation of operon gene expression is advantageous to a bacterial organism. Would you expect attenuation to be found in a single-celled eukaryote? In a multicelled eukaryote?

Textbook Question

Consider the transcription of genes of the lac operon under two conditions: (1) when both glucose and lactose are present and (2) when glucose is absent and lactose is present. Describe the comparative levels of transcription of lac operon genes under these conditions, and explain the molecular basis for the difference.

