Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 6
Chapter 12, Problem 6
Chapter 12, Problem 6

Is attenuation the product of an allosteric effect? Is attenuation the result of a transcriptional or a translational activity? Explain your answers.

Attenuation is a regulatory mechanism in prokaryotic gene expression, particularly in operons like the trp operon in bacteria.
It involves the premature termination of transcription, which is influenced by the formation of specific secondary structures in the mRNA.
Attenuation is not the product of an allosteric effect. Allosteric effects involve the binding of a molecule at a site other than the active site on a protein, often affecting enzyme activity.
Attenuation is primarily a transcriptional activity because it regulates the continuation of RNA polymerase along the DNA, affecting the transcription process.
In summary, attenuation is a transcriptional regulatory mechanism, not an allosteric effect, as it involves the formation of mRNA structures that influence transcription termination.

Attenuation

Attenuation is a regulatory mechanism in gene expression, particularly in prokaryotes, where the transcription of a gene is prematurely terminated. This process is influenced by the formation of specific RNA structures during transcription, which can be affected by the availability of certain metabolites. It serves as a way for cells to conserve resources by halting the production of proteins when they are not needed.
Allosteric Effect

An allosteric effect refers to the regulation of a protein's function through the binding of a molecule at a site other than the active site, leading to a conformational change. This can enhance or inhibit the protein's activity, impacting processes such as enzyme function or receptor signaling. In the context of attenuation, allosteric effects can influence the formation of RNA structures that determine whether transcription continues or stops.
Transcriptional vs. Translational Regulation

Transcriptional regulation involves controlling the synthesis of RNA from DNA, determining which genes are expressed and to what extent. In contrast, translational regulation pertains to the control of protein synthesis from mRNA. Attenuation primarily acts at the transcriptional level by affecting the continuation of RNA synthesis, although it can also have implications for translation depending on the RNA structures formed.
Identify similarities and differences between an inducible operon and a repressible operon in terms of

The presence and action of allosteric regulatory molecules.

Identify similarities and differences between an inducible operon and a repressible operon in terms of

The organization of structural genes of the operon.

The transcription of -galactosidase and permease is inducible in lac⁺ bacteria with a wild-type lac operon. Explain the mechanism by which lactose gains access to the cell to induce transcription of the genes.

The trpL region contains four repeated DNA sequences that lead to the formation of stem-loop structures in mRNA. What are these stem-loop structures, and how do they affect transcription of the structural genes of the trp operon?

The CAP binding site in the lac promoter is the location of positive regulation of gene expression for the operon. Identify what binds at this site to produce positive regulation, under what circumstances binding occurs, and how binding exerts a positive effect.

What role does cAMP play in transcription of lac operon genes? What role does CAP play in transcription of lac operon genes?

