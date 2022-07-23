Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
How would a cap⁻ mutation that produces an inactive CAP protein affect transcriptional control of the lac operon?

Understand the role of the CAP protein in the lac operon: CAP (catabolite activator protein) is a regulatory protein that facilitates the binding of RNA polymerase to the promoter of the lac operon, enhancing transcription. CAP requires cAMP to bind to the DNA at the CAP site.
Recognize the impact of a cap⁻ mutation: A cap⁻ mutation results in an inactive CAP protein. This means that CAP cannot bind to the CAP site on the DNA, even in the presence of cAMP.
Analyze the effect on transcription: Without CAP binding, RNA polymerase has difficulty binding efficiently to the promoter of the lac operon. This leads to reduced transcription of the operon, even when lactose is present and glucose levels are low.
Consider the physiological context: The lac operon is normally activated when glucose is scarce and lactose is available. The cap⁻ mutation disrupts this regulatory mechanism, leading to poor expression of the lac operon regardless of glucose levels.
Conclude the overall effect: The cap⁻ mutation results in a significant reduction in the transcriptional activation of the lac operon, impairing the cell's ability to metabolize lactose efficiently under conditions where it would normally do so.

CAP Protein Function

The CAP (catabolite activator protein) is a transcription factor that enhances the expression of certain genes, including the lac operon, in response to low glucose levels. When glucose is scarce, CAP binds to cyclic AMP (cAMP), forming a complex that promotes RNA polymerase binding to the promoter of the lac operon, facilitating transcription.
Lac Operon Structure

The lac operon is a set of genes in E. coli that are involved in the metabolism of lactose. It consists of three structural genes (lacZ, lacY, and lacA) and regulatory elements, including the promoter and operator. The operon is typically off when glucose is present but can be activated in the absence of glucose, allowing the bacteria to utilize lactose as an energy source.
Transcriptional Control Mechanisms

Transcriptional control mechanisms regulate gene expression in response to environmental changes. In the case of the lac operon, the presence of glucose inhibits cAMP production, leading to reduced CAP-cAMP complex formation. A cap⁻ mutation that produces an inactive CAP protein would prevent this activation, resulting in decreased transcription of the lac operon, even when lactose is available.
