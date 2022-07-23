Corepressor

A corepressor is a small molecule that binds to a repressor protein, enhancing its ability to inhibit gene transcription. In the context of operons, corepressors play a crucial role in regulating gene expression by preventing RNA polymerase from transcribing the genes. An example of a corepressor is tryptophan in the trp operon, where its binding to the trp repressor leads to the repression of genes involved in tryptophan synthesis when levels are sufficient.