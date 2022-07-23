Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:
Corepressor

Understand the concept of a corepressor: A corepressor is a molecule that binds to a repressor protein, enabling the repressor to bind to the operator region of DNA and inhibit transcription of the operon. Corepressors are typically small molecules that interact with regulatory proteins to control gene expression.
Identify the role of the corepressor in transcriptional regulation: The corepressor does not directly bind to DNA. Instead, it binds to the repressor protein, causing a conformational change in the repressor that allows it to attach to the operator region of the operon. This blocks RNA polymerase from transcribing the genes in the operon.
Provide an example of a corepressor: In the trp operon of *Escherichia coli*, tryptophan acts as a corepressor. When tryptophan levels are high, it binds to the trp repressor protein, enabling the repressor to bind to the operator and prevent transcription of the genes involved in tryptophan synthesis.
Explain the biological significance: Corepressors are part of a feedback mechanism that helps cells regulate gene expression based on environmental or metabolic conditions. For example, the trp operon ensures that tryptophan synthesis genes are only expressed when tryptophan levels are low.
Summarize the interaction: The corepressor interacts with the repressor protein, which then binds to the operator region of DNA to inhibit transcription. This regulatory mechanism is essential for maintaining cellular homeostasis and conserving energy by preventing unnecessary gene expression.

Corepressor

A corepressor is a small molecule that binds to a repressor protein, enhancing its ability to inhibit gene transcription. In the context of operons, corepressors play a crucial role in regulating gene expression by preventing RNA polymerase from transcribing the genes. An example of a corepressor is tryptophan in the trp operon, where its binding to the trp repressor leads to the repression of genes involved in tryptophan synthesis when levels are sufficient.

Operon

An operon is a cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter and regulated together, allowing for coordinated expression. Operons are primarily found in prokaryotes and enable the efficient regulation of genes that encode proteins with related functions. The lac operon, for instance, regulates the metabolism of lactose in E. coli, responding to the presence or absence of lactose in the environment.
