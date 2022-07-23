Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and BacteriophageProblem 2f
Chapter 12, Problem 2f

Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:
Positive regulation

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of transcriptional regulation: Transcriptional regulation refers to the control of gene expression at the level of transcription, where specific molecules influence whether a gene is transcribed into mRNA.
Define positive regulation: Positive regulation occurs when a regulatory molecule (activator) binds to a specific DNA sequence, enhancing the binding of RNA polymerase to the promoter and increasing the rate of transcription.
Provide an example of positive regulation: In the lac operon of *E. coli*, the catabolite activator protein (CAP) acts as an activator. When glucose levels are low, cyclic AMP (cAMP) binds to CAP, and the CAP-cAMP complex binds to the CAP site near the promoter, facilitating RNA polymerase binding and promoting transcription of the operon.
Explain the molecular interaction: The activator protein interacts with both the DNA and RNA polymerase, stabilizing the transcription initiation complex and making it easier for transcription to occur.
Summarize the importance of positive regulation: Positive regulation ensures that genes are expressed when their products are needed, allowing the cell to respond to environmental changes efficiently.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transcriptional Regulation

Transcriptional regulation refers to the mechanisms that control the transcription of genes, determining when and how much of a gene product is produced. This process involves various proteins, including transcription factors, that bind to specific DNA sequences to either promote or inhibit the transcription of target genes. Understanding transcriptional regulation is crucial for grasping how cells respond to environmental signals and maintain homeostasis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Eukaryotic Transcription

Operon

An operon is a cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter and regulatory elements, allowing for coordinated expression of genes that often encode proteins with related functions. In prokaryotes, operons enable efficient regulation of gene expression in response to environmental changes. A classic example is the lac operon in E. coli, which is involved in the metabolism of lactose and is regulated by the presence or absence of lactose.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Arabinose Operon

Positive Regulation

Positive regulation is a form of gene regulation where the binding of a regulatory molecule, such as an activator protein, enhances the transcription of a gene. This process often involves the recruitment of RNA polymerase to the promoter region, increasing the likelihood of transcription initiation. An example of positive regulation is the activation of the lac operon by the cAMP-CAP complex, which promotes transcription in the presence of lactose and low glucose levels.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:
Positional Cloning
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:

Inducer

976
views
Textbook Question

Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:

Corepressor

551
views
Textbook Question

Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:

Promoter

561
views
Textbook Question

Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:

Allostery

673
views
Textbook Question

Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:

Negative regulation

550
views
Textbook Question

Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:

Attenuation

517
views