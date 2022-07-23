Allostery

Allostery refers to the regulation of a protein's function through the binding of an effector molecule at a site other than the protein's active site. This binding induces a conformational change in the protein, altering its activity. For example, in the case of hemoglobin, the binding of oxygen to one subunit increases the affinity of the remaining subunits for oxygen, demonstrating how allosteric interactions can enhance or inhibit protein function.