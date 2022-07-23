Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:
Allostery

Define allostery: Allostery refers to the regulation of a protein's activity through the binding of a molecule at a site other than the protein's active site. This binding induces a conformational change in the protein, which can either enhance or inhibit its function.
Explain the role of allostery in transcriptional regulation: In the context of gene expression, allostery often involves regulatory proteins, such as repressors or activators, whose ability to bind DNA is influenced by the binding of small molecules (effectors) at allosteric sites.
Provide an example: A classic example of allostery is the lac repressor in the lac operon of *E. coli*. The lac repressor binds to the operator region of the operon to block transcription. However, when allolactose (an inducer molecule) binds to the repressor at its allosteric site, it causes a conformational change that reduces the repressor's affinity for the operator, allowing transcription to proceed.
Describe the molecular mechanism: The binding of the effector molecule (e.g., allolactose) to the allosteric site alters the shape of the regulatory protein. This change in shape can either increase or decrease the protein's ability to interact with DNA or other molecules involved in transcriptional regulation.
Summarize the importance: Allostery is a key mechanism in the regulation of gene expression, allowing cells to respond dynamically to changes in their environment by modulating the activity of regulatory proteins.

Allostery

Allostery refers to the regulation of a protein's function through the binding of an effector molecule at a site other than the protein's active site. This binding induces a conformational change in the protein, altering its activity. For example, in the case of hemoglobin, the binding of oxygen to one subunit increases the affinity of the remaining subunits for oxygen, demonstrating how allosteric interactions can enhance or inhibit protein function.

Operon

An operon is a cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter, which are transcribed together as a single mRNA molecule. Operons are a key feature in prokaryotic gene regulation, allowing coordinated expression of genes that encode proteins with related functions. The lac operon in E. coli, which regulates the metabolism of lactose, is a classic example, where the presence of lactose induces the expression of genes necessary for its utilization.
