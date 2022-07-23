Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and BacteriophageProblem 25a
Chapter 12, Problem 25a

What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.
Region 3 is deleted.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the trpL region in attenuation control: The trpL region is part of the leader sequence of the trp operon and contains sequences that form stem-loop structures (regions 1-4). These structures are critical for regulating transcription termination based on tryptophan levels.
Identify the function of Region 3: Region 3 is involved in forming the antiterminator stem-loop (with Region 2) and the terminator stem-loop (with Region 4). The antiterminator prevents transcription termination, while the terminator promotes it.
Analyze the effect of deleting Region 3: Without Region 3, the antiterminator stem-loop cannot form, and the terminator stem-loop (Region 3-4 pairing) is also disrupted. This likely prevents attenuation control, as the operon cannot respond to tryptophan levels effectively.
Consider the transcriptional outcome: If attenuation control is lost, transcription of the trp operon genes may proceed unchecked, regardless of tryptophan levels. This could lead to overproduction of tryptophan biosynthesis enzymes even when tryptophan is abundant.
Summarize the reasoning: The deletion of Region 3 disrupts the structural elements required for attenuation control, impairing the operon's ability to regulate transcription termination in response to tryptophan availability.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Attenuation in Gene Regulation

Attenuation is a regulatory mechanism in prokaryotes, particularly in the trp operon, that controls gene expression based on the availability of tryptophan. It involves the formation of specific RNA structures during transcription that can either promote or inhibit the continuation of transcription, depending on the concentration of tryptophan in the cell.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:11
Trp Attenuation

trp Operon Structure

The trp operon consists of a set of genes responsible for tryptophan biosynthesis in bacteria. It includes regulatory regions such as the leader sequence (trpL), which contains sequences that can form alternative secondary structures, influencing whether transcription is terminated early or continues to produce the enzymes needed for tryptophan synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:11
Trp Attenuation

Role of Region 3 in Attenuation

Region 3 of the trpL sequence plays a critical role in the formation of the RNA secondary structures that determine whether transcription will be terminated. If Region 3 is deleted, it disrupts the ability to form the necessary structures for attenuation, likely leading to increased transcription of the trp operon genes, regardless of tryptophan levels.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:11
Trp Attenuation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suppose the lac operon partial diploid cap⁻ I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁻ Y⁺cap⁺ I⁻ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁻ is grown.

Explain how genetic complementation contributes to the growth habit of this strain.

844
views
Textbook Question

What is a riboswitch? Describe the riboswitch mechanism that regulates transcription of the thi operon in B. subtilus. What parallels can you see between this mechanism and the regulation of transcription of the trp operon in E. coli?

763
views
Textbook Question

A repressible operon system, like the trp operon, contains three genes, G, Z, and W. Operon genes are synthesized when the end product of the operon synthesis pathway is absent, but there is no synthesis when the end product is present. One of these genes is an operator, one is a regulatory protein, and the other is a structural enzyme involved in synthesis of the end product. In the table below, '+' indicates that the enzyme is synthesized by the operon and '−' means that no enzyme synthesis occurs. Use this information to determine which gene corresponds to each operon function.

1117
views
Textbook Question

What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.

Region 4 is deleted.

426
views
Textbook Question

What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.

The entire trpL region is deleted.

488
views
Textbook Question

What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.

The start (AUG) codon of the trpL polypeptide is deleted.

650
views