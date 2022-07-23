Suppose the lac operon partial diploid cap⁻ I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁻ Y⁺/ cap⁺ I⁻ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁻ is grown.
Is transcription of β-galactosidase and permease inducible, constitutive, or noninducible?
Suppose the lac operon partial diploid cap⁻ I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁻ Y⁺/ cap⁺ I⁻ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁻ is grown.
Is transcription of β-galactosidase and permease inducible, constitutive, or noninducible?
Suppose the lac operon partial diploid cap⁻ I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁻ Y⁺/ cap⁺ I⁻ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁻ is grown.
Explain how genetic complementation contributes to the growth habit of this strain.
What is a riboswitch? Describe the riboswitch mechanism that regulates transcription of the thi operon in B. subtilus. What parallels can you see between this mechanism and the regulation of transcription of the trp operon in E. coli?
What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.
Region 3 is deleted.
What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.
Region 4 is deleted.
What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.
The entire trpL region is deleted.