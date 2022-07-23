Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Chapter 12, Problem 25b

What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.
Region 4 is deleted.

Understand the role of the trpL region in attenuation control: The trpL region is part of the leader sequence of the trp operon and contains four regions (1, 2, 3, and 4) that can form stem-loop structures in the mRNA. These structures influence whether transcription continues or terminates based on tryptophan levels.
Recognize the function of Region 4: Region 4 is critical for forming the terminator stem-loop structure (between Regions 3 and 4). This structure causes RNA polymerase to terminate transcription when tryptophan levels are high.
Analyze the effect of deleting Region 4: Without Region 4, the terminator stem-loop cannot form. This means attenuation control is disrupted, and transcription of the trp operon genes will likely continue regardless of tryptophan levels.
Consider the physiological implications: If transcription is not terminated, the trp operon genes will be expressed even when tryptophan is abundant, leading to unnecessary synthesis of tryptophan and inefficient use of cellular resources.
Summarize the reasoning: The deletion of Region 4 removes the ability to form the terminator stem-loop, effectively disabling attenuation control and causing constitutive expression of the trp operon genes.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Attenuation in Gene Regulation

Attenuation is a regulatory mechanism in prokaryotes, particularly in the trp operon, that controls gene expression based on the availability of tryptophan. It involves the formation of specific RNA structures during transcription that can either promote or inhibit the continuation of transcription depending on the cellular conditions.
trp Operon Structure

The trp operon is a cluster of genes in bacteria that encode enzymes for tryptophan biosynthesis. It includes regulatory regions such as the leader sequence (trpL) that contains sequences capable of forming alternative secondary structures, which play a crucial role in the attenuation process by determining whether transcription will proceed or terminate.
Role of Region 4 in Attenuation

Region 4 of the trpL sequence is essential for the formation of a transcription terminator structure. If Region 4 is deleted, the ability of the RNA to form this terminator is compromised, which can lead to increased transcription of the trp operon genes, as the attenuation mechanism is disrupted, allowing for continued expression even in high tryptophan conditions.
