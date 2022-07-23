What are the different chromatin classifications, and what is their relationship to gene expression?
What are the sources of dsRNA? Diagram the mechanisms by which dsRNAs are produced and processed into small RNAs.
Key Concepts
Double-stranded RNA (dsRNA)
RNA interference (RNAi)
Dicer and RISC complex
Define epigenetics, and provide examples illustrating your definition.
What is one proposed role for lncRNAs?
How does dsRNA lead to posttranscriptonal gene silencing?
A hereditary disease is inherited as an autosomal recessive trait1. The wild-type allele of the disease gene produces a mature mRNA that is 1250 nucleotides (nt) long. Molecular analysis shows that the mature mRNA consists of four exons that measure 400 nt (exon 1), 320 nt (exon 2), 230 nt (exon 3), and 300 nt (exon 4). A mother and father with two healthy children and two children with the disease have northern blot analysis performed in a medical genetics laboratory. The results of the northern blot for each family member are shown here. Identify the genotype of each family member, using the sizes of mRNAs to indicate each allele. (For example, a person who is homozygous wild type is indicated as '1250/1250.')
