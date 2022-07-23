Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 13 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 13 - Regulation of Gene Expression in EukaryotesProblem 1e
Chapter 13, Problem 1e

Devoting a few sentences to each, describe the following structures or complexes and their effects on eukaryotic gene expression:
Dicer

Verified step by step guidance
1
Dicer is an enzyme that plays a critical role in the RNA interference (RNAi) pathway, which regulates gene expression in eukaryotic cells.
It processes double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) and precursor microRNAs (pre-miRNAs) into small RNA molecules, such as small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) and mature microRNAs (miRNAs).
These small RNA molecules are typically 20-25 nucleotides in length and are essential for post-transcriptional gene silencing.
The siRNAs or miRNAs produced by Dicer are incorporated into the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC), where they guide the complex to complementary mRNA targets.
Once bound to the target mRNA, the RISC complex can either degrade the mRNA or inhibit its translation, effectively reducing or silencing the expression of the corresponding gene.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dicer

Dicer is an enzyme that plays a crucial role in the RNA interference (RNAi) pathway. It processes long double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) and precursor microRNAs (pre-miRNAs) into short interfering RNAs (siRNAs) and mature microRNAs (miRNAs). These small RNA molecules are essential for regulating gene expression by targeting mRNA for degradation or inhibiting its translation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:59
RNA Interference

RNA Interference (RNAi)

RNA interference is a biological process in which small RNA molecules inhibit gene expression by binding to complementary mRNA sequences. This mechanism is vital for controlling gene expression, defending against viral infections, and maintaining genome stability. Dicer's role in generating siRNAs and miRNAs is a key step in the RNAi pathway, allowing for precise regulation of target genes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:59
RNA Interference

Gene Expression Regulation

Gene expression regulation refers to the mechanisms that control the timing and amount of gene product (RNA or protein) produced in a cell. This regulation can occur at various stages, including transcription, RNA processing, and translation. Dicer, through its production of small RNAs, influences gene expression by silencing specific mRNAs, thereby affecting cellular functions and responses to environmental changes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Penetrance and Expressivity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Devoting a few sentences to each, describe the following structures or complexes and their effects on eukaryotic gene expression:

Enhancer

420
views
Textbook Question

Devoting a few sentences to each, describe the following structures or complexes and their effects on eukaryotic gene expression:

Silencer

465
views
Textbook Question

Devoting a few sentences to each, describe the following structures or complexes and their effects on eukaryotic gene expression:

RISC

442
views
Textbook Question

Describe and give an example (real or hypothetical) of each of the following:

Upstream activator sequence (UAS)

485
views
Textbook Question

Describe and give an example (real or hypothetical) of each of the following:

Insulator sequence action

427
views
Textbook Question

Describe and give an example (real or hypothetical) of each of the following:

Silencer sequence action

464
views