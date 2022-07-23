Textbook Question
Devoting a few sentences to each, describe the following structures or complexes and their effects on eukaryotic gene expression:
Dicer
Describe and give an example (real or hypothetical) of each of the following:
Upstream activator sequence (UAS)
Describe and give an example (real or hypothetical) of each of the following:
Insulator sequence action
Describe and give an example (real or hypothetical) of each of the following:
Enhanceosome action
Describe and give an example (real or hypothetical) of each of the following:
RNA interference
What is meant by the term chromatin remodeling? Describe the importance of this process to transcription.