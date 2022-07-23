The Drosophila even-skipped (eve) gene is expressed in seven stripes in the segmentation pattern of the embryo. A sequence segment of 8 kb 5' to the transcription start site (shown as in the accompanying figure) is required to drive expression of a reporter gene (lacZ) in the same pattern as the endogenous eve gene. Remarkably, expression of most of the seven stripes appears to be specified independently, with stripe 2 expression directed by regulatory sequences in the region 1.7 kb 5' to the transcription start site. To further examine stripe 2 regulatory sequences, you create a series of constructs, each containing different fragments of the 1.7-kb region of the 5' sequence. In the lower part of the figure, the bars at left represent the sequences of DNA included in your reporter gene constructs, and the + and − signs at right indicate whether the corresponding eve-lacZ reporter gene directs stripe 2 expression in Drosophila embryos transformed through P element mediation. How would you interpret the results—that is, where do the regulatory sequences responsible for stripe 2 expression reside?