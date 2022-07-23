Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach
Ch. 13 - Regulation of Gene Expression in EukaryotesProblem 21b
Chapter 13, Problem 21b

Using the components in the accompanying diagram, design regulatory modules (i.e., enhancer/silencer modules) required for 'your' gene to be expressed only in differentiating (early) and differentiated (late) liver cells. Answer the three questions presented below by describing the roles that activators, enhancers, repressors, silencers, pioneer factors, insulators, chromatin remodeling complexes, and chromatin readers, writers, and erasers will play in the regulation of expression of your gene, that is, what factors will bind and be active in each case? Specify which transcription factors need to be pioneer factors. How will its expression be maintained?

1
Step 1: Define the regulatory modules for early and late liver cell expression. For early liver cells, include enhancers that bind activators specific to early differentiation. For late liver cells, include enhancers that bind activators specific to fully differentiated liver cells. Silencers should be included to suppress expression in non-liver cells or at inappropriate stages.
Step 2: Identify the role of pioneer factors. Pioneer factors are transcription factors that can bind to condensed chromatin and make it accessible for other transcription factors. Specify which transcription factors in your design will act as pioneer factors to open chromatin in early liver cells, allowing the binding of activators to enhancers.
Step 3: Incorporate chromatin remodeling complexes. These complexes will be recruited by pioneer factors or activators to modify chromatin structure, making the DNA more accessible. For example, chromatin remodeling complexes can slide nucleosomes or evict them to expose regulatory regions like enhancers.
Step 4: Include chromatin readers, writers, and erasers. Chromatin writers (e.g., histone acetyltransferases) will add activating marks like acetyl groups to histones, while erasers (e.g., histone deacetylases) will remove repressive marks. Chromatin readers will recognize these marks and help recruit additional transcriptional machinery to maintain gene expression in both early and late liver cells.
Step 5: Use insulators to prevent inappropriate activation. Insulators can block the influence of enhancers or silencers from neighboring genes, ensuring that the regulatory modules for your gene are specific to liver cells. This will help maintain precise spatial and temporal expression of the gene.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enhancers and Silencers

Enhancers are regulatory DNA sequences that, when bound by specific transcription factors, increase the likelihood of transcription of a particular gene. Conversely, silencers are sequences that can bind repressors to inhibit gene expression. Both elements play crucial roles in determining the spatial and temporal expression of genes, particularly in specialized cell types like liver cells.
Pioneer Factors

Pioneer factors are a subset of transcription factors that can bind to compacted chromatin and initiate the opening of chromatin structure, allowing other transcription factors to access DNA. They are essential for establishing gene expression in specific cell types, as they can modify the local chromatin environment to facilitate the binding of additional regulatory proteins.
Chromatin Remodeling and Modifications

Chromatin remodeling complexes and the actions of chromatin readers, writers, and erasers are vital for regulating gene expression. These complexes alter the structure of chromatin, making it more or less accessible for transcription. Writers add chemical modifications (like methylation or acetylation), while erasers remove them, influencing the recruitment of transcription factors and ultimately determining whether a gene is expressed in a given cell type.
