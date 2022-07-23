Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 13 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 13 - Regulation of Gene Expression in EukaryotesProblem 14
Chapter 13, Problem 14

What is one proposed role for lncRNAs?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) are a type of RNA molecule that are longer than 200 nucleotides and do not code for proteins.
One proposed role for lncRNAs is in the regulation of gene expression at various levels, including chromatin modification, transcription, and post-transcriptional processing.
lncRNAs can act as molecular scaffolds, bringing together proteins and other molecules to form complexes that can modify chromatin structure and influence gene expression.
They can also function as decoys, binding to and sequestering proteins or other RNAs, thereby preventing them from interacting with their usual targets.
Additionally, lncRNAs may guide chromatin-modifying complexes to specific genomic locations, thereby influencing the transcriptional activity of nearby genes.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Long Non-Coding RNAs (lncRNAs)

Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) are a class of RNA molecules that are longer than 200 nucleotides and do not encode proteins. They play crucial roles in regulating gene expression at various levels, including chromatin remodeling, transcription, and post-transcriptional processing. Their diverse functions make them important players in cellular processes and potential targets for therapeutic interventions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:43
RNA

Gene Regulation

Gene regulation refers to the mechanisms that control the expression of genes, determining when and how much of a gene product is made. This process is essential for maintaining cellular function and responding to environmental changes. lncRNAs can influence gene regulation by interacting with DNA, RNA, or proteins, thereby modulating the activity of specific genes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:22
Review of Regulation

Epigenetics

Epigenetics involves changes in gene expression that do not alter the underlying DNA sequence but are heritable and can be influenced by environmental factors. lncRNAs are known to play a role in epigenetic regulation by recruiting chromatin-modifying complexes to specific genomic regions, thereby affecting the accessibility of DNA for transcription and influencing cellular identity and function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:35
Chromatin
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast promoters and enhancers with respect to their location (upstream versus downstream), orientation, and distance (in base pairs) relative to a gene they regulate.

741
views
Textbook Question

What are the different chromatin classifications, and what is their relationship to gene expression?

627
views
Textbook Question

Define epigenetics, and provide examples illustrating your definition.

972
views
Textbook Question

What are the sources of dsRNA? Diagram the mechanisms by which dsRNAs are produced and processed into small RNAs.

1065
views
Textbook Question

How does dsRNA lead to posttranscriptonal gene silencing?

814
views
Textbook Question

A hereditary disease is inherited as an autosomal recessive trait1. The wild-type allele of the disease gene produces a mature mRNA that is 1250 nucleotides (nt) long. Molecular analysis shows that the mature mRNA consists of four exons that measure 400 nt (exon 1), 320 nt (exon 2), 230 nt (exon 3), and 300 nt (exon 4). A mother and father with two healthy children and two children with the disease have northern blot analysis performed in a medical genetics laboratory. The results of the northern blot for each family member are shown here. Identify the genotype of each family member, using the sizes of mRNAs to indicate each allele. (For example, a person who is homozygous wild type is indicated as '1250/1250.')

438
views