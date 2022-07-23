Textbook Question
What are the roles of the Polycomb and Trithorax complexes in eukaryotic gene regulation?
Compare and contrast the transcriptional regulation of GAL genes in yeast with that of the lac genes in bacteria.
The term heterochromatin refers to heavily condensed regions of chromosomes that are largely devoid of genes. Since few genes exist there, these regions almost never decondense for transcription. At what point during the cell cycle would you expect to observe the decondensation of heterochromatic regions? Why?
What are the different chromatin classifications, and what is their relationship to gene expression?
Define epigenetics, and provide examples illustrating your definition.
What is one proposed role for lncRNAs?