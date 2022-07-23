What are the advantages and disadvantages of using insertion alleles versus alleles generated by chemicals (as in TILLING) in reverse genetic studies?
Describe how CRISPR–Cas has been modified to create a genome-editing tool.
You have cloned the mouse ortholog of the gene associated with human Huntington disease (HD) and wish to examine its expression in mice. Outline the approaches you might take to examine the temporal and spatial expression pattern at the cellular level.
Diagram the mechanism by which CRISPR–Cas functions in the immune system of bacteria and archaea.
Discuss the advantages (and possible disadvantages) of the different approaches to reverse genetics.
Discuss the advantages (and possible disadvantages) of the different mutagens in the following table:
You have identified a gene encoding the protein involved in the rate-limiting step in vitamin E biosynthesis. How would you create a transgenic plant producing large quantities of vitamin E in its seeds?