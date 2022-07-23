Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse GeneticsProblem 8
Chapter 14, Problem 8

Describe how CRISPR–Cas has been modified to create a genome-editing tool.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the natural function of CRISPR–Cas: CRISPR–Cas is a bacterial immune system that uses RNA-guided Cas proteins to target and cut foreign DNA, such as that from viruses, based on sequence complementarity.
Identify the key components of CRISPR–Cas: The system has two main components—(1) the guide RNA (gRNA), which is designed to match the target DNA sequence, and (2) the Cas9 protein, which acts as molecular scissors to cut the DNA at the target site.
Explain how scientists modified CRISPR–Cas: Researchers adapted the system by engineering the guide RNA to target specific DNA sequences of interest in the genome, allowing precise targeting of genes for editing.
Describe the genome-editing process: Once the Cas9 protein cuts the DNA at the target site, the cell's natural DNA repair mechanisms are used to introduce changes. Non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) can create insertions or deletions, while homology-directed repair (HDR) can introduce specific sequences if a repair template is provided.
Highlight the versatility of CRISPR–Cas: The system has been further modified to include 'dead' Cas9 (dCas9) for gene regulation, base editors for single-nucleotide changes, and prime editing for more precise edits, making it a powerful and versatile genome-editing tool.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

CRISPR-Cas System

The CRISPR-Cas system is a natural defense mechanism found in bacteria that protects against viral infections. It consists of CRISPR sequences, which store segments of viral DNA, and Cas proteins that can cut DNA. This system has been harnessed for genome editing by allowing precise modifications to DNA in various organisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:28
Genomic Variation

Genome Editing

Genome editing refers to the techniques used to alter the genetic material of an organism. CRISPR-Cas9 is one of the most prominent tools for genome editing, enabling researchers to add, delete, or modify specific DNA sequences. This technology has vast applications in medicine, agriculture, and biological research.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Genomics Overview

Modifications of CRISPR-Cas

Modifications to the CRISPR-Cas system have enhanced its specificity and efficiency for genome editing. These include the development of Cas9 variants with altered cutting properties, the use of guide RNA to improve targeting accuracy, and the creation of CRISPR systems that can edit RNA instead of DNA. Such advancements have broadened the potential applications of CRISPR technology.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:30
Post Translational Modifications
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are the advantages and disadvantages of using insertion alleles versus alleles generated by chemicals (as in TILLING) in reverse genetic studies?

470
views
Textbook Question

You have cloned the mouse ortholog of the gene associated with human Huntington disease (HD) and wish to examine its expression in mice. Outline the approaches you might take to examine the temporal and spatial expression pattern at the cellular level.

420
views
Textbook Question

Diagram the mechanism by which CRISPR–Cas functions in the immune system of bacteria and archaea.

665
views
Textbook Question

Discuss the advantages (and possible disadvantages) of the different approaches to reverse genetics.

611
views
Textbook Question

Discuss the advantages (and possible disadvantages) of the different mutagens in the following table:

482
views
Textbook Question

You have identified a gene encoding the protein involved in the rate-limiting step in vitamin E biosynthesis. How would you create a transgenic plant producing large quantities of vitamin E in its seeds?

572
views