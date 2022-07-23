TILLING (Targeting Induced Local Lesions in Genomes)

TILLING is a reverse genetics technique that uses chemical mutagens to induce random mutations in the genome, followed by screening for specific mutations. This method allows for the identification of alleles with subtle changes, such as point mutations, which can be beneficial for studying gene function. However, the random nature of TILLING can lead to off-target effects and may require extensive screening to find desired mutations.