Diagram the mechanism by which CRISPR–Cas functions in the immune system of bacteria and archaea.
Discuss the advantages (and possible disadvantages) of the different mutagens in the following table:
Describe how CRISPR–Cas has been modified to create a genome-editing tool.
Discuss the advantages (and possible disadvantages) of the different approaches to reverse genetics.
You have identified a gene encoding the protein involved in the rate-limiting step in vitamin E biosynthesis. How would you create a transgenic plant producing large quantities of vitamin E in its seeds?
You have identified a recessive mutation that alters bristle patterning in Drosophila and have used recombinant DNA technology to identify a genomic clone that you believe harbors the gene. How would you demonstrate that your gene is on the genomic clone?
The CBF genes of Arabidopsis are induced by exposure of the plants to low temperature. How would you examine the temporal and spatial patterns of expression after induction by low temperature?