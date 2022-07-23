Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse GeneticsProblem 10
Chapter 14, Problem 10

Discuss the advantages (and possible disadvantages) of the different mutagens in the following table:
Table comparing chemical, radiation, and insertional mutagens by mutation type, rate, and allele effects.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the types of mutagens listed in Table 14.1, which typically include physical mutagens (like X-rays and UV light), chemical mutagens (such as base analogs and alkylating agents), and biological mutagens (like transposons or viruses).
Step 2: For each mutagen type, describe the mechanism by which it induces mutations. For example, physical mutagens often cause DNA breaks or thymine dimers, chemical mutagens may cause base substitutions or frameshifts, and biological mutagens can insert themselves into the genome disrupting gene function.
Step 3: Discuss the advantages of each mutagen type, such as the ability of physical mutagens to induce large-scale chromosomal changes useful for genetic mapping, or chemical mutagens' capacity to create point mutations that help study gene function.
Step 4: Consider the possible disadvantages, including the potential for high lethality or non-specific damage caused by physical mutagens, the difficulty in controlling mutation rates with chemical mutagens, and the unpredictable insertion sites of biological mutagens.
Step 5: Summarize by comparing the mutagens in terms of their specificity, efficiency, and practical applications in genetics research, highlighting how the choice of mutagen depends on the experimental goals.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Mutagens

Mutagens are agents that cause changes in the DNA sequence. They can be physical (like radiation), chemical (such as base analogs or alkylating agents), or biological (like transposons). Understanding the different types helps in evaluating their mechanisms and effects on genetic material.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:36
Types of Maternal Inheritance

Advantages of Mutagens

Mutagens can be useful in research and breeding by inducing genetic variation, which can lead to beneficial traits or help identify gene functions. They are tools in genetic engineering and evolutionary studies, enabling controlled mutation for scientific and practical applications.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:29
Induced Mutations

Disadvantages and Risks of Mutagens

While mutagens can be beneficial, they also pose risks such as causing harmful mutations, genetic diseases, or cancer. Some mutagens are carcinogenic or teratogenic, and their use requires careful handling and ethical considerations to avoid unintended genetic damage.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:59
RNA Interference
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Diagram the mechanism by which CRISPR–Cas functions in the immune system of bacteria and archaea.

665
views
Textbook Question

Describe how CRISPR–Cas has been modified to create a genome-editing tool.

722
views
Textbook Question

Discuss the advantages (and possible disadvantages) of the different approaches to reverse genetics.

611
views
Textbook Question

You have identified a gene encoding the protein involved in the rate-limiting step in vitamin E biosynthesis. How would you create a transgenic plant producing large quantities of vitamin E in its seeds?

572
views
Textbook Question

You have identified a recessive mutation that alters bristle patterning in Drosophila and have used recombinant DNA technology to identify a genomic clone that you believe harbors the gene. How would you demonstrate that your gene is on the genomic clone?

431
views
Textbook Question

The CBF genes of Arabidopsis are induced by exposure of the plants to low temperature. How would you examine the temporal and spatial patterns of expression after induction by low temperature?

673
views