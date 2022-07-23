Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.
p53(Li–Fraumeni syndrome)
For the retinal cancer retinoblastoma, the inheritance of one mutated copy of RB1 from one of the parents is often referred to as a mutation that produces a 'dominant predisposition to cancer.' This means that the first mutation does not produce cancer but makes it very likely that cancer will develop.
Explain why cancer is almost certain to develop with the inheritance of one mutated copy of RB1.
Which of these genes would you classify as a proto-oncogene and which as a tumor suppressor gene? Explain your categorization for each gene.
Explain the following processes involving chromosome mutations and cancer development.
How the chromosome mutation producing the Philadelphia chromosome leads to CML.
c-MYC(Burkitt lymphoma)
Go to the website http://www.cancer.gov and select 'Cancer Types' on the top menu bar. Scroll down to 'Breast Cancer' and click. Select 'Cases & Prevention' from the options. Click 'More information' and select 'BRCA Mutations: Cancer Risk and Genetic Testing'. Use the information on this page to answer the following questions. As a special project, instead of selecting 'Breast Cancer' from the list of types of cancer, select another cancer you would like to know more about and produce a short summary of what you find.