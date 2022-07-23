Skip to main content
Chapter 14, Problem 18

In enhancer trapping experiments, a minimal promoter and a reporter gene are placed adjacent to the end of a transposon so that genomic enhancers adjacent to the insertion site can act to drive expression of the reporter gene. In a modification of this approach, a series of enhancers and a promoter can be placed at the end of a transposon so that transcription is activated from the transposon into adjacent genomic DNA. What types of mutations do you expect to be induced by such a transposon in a mutagenesis experiment?

Understand the concept of enhancer trapping: Enhancer trapping is a genetic technique where a minimal promoter and a reporter gene are used to identify and study enhancers in the genome. The transposon carrying these elements integrates randomly into the genome, and nearby enhancers drive the expression of the reporter gene.
Analyze the modification described: In this modified approach, the transposon contains a series of enhancers and a promoter that can activate transcription into adjacent genomic DNA. This means that the transposon can potentially influence the expression of nearby genes by activating their transcription.
Consider the types of mutations that can occur: The insertion of the transposon can disrupt the coding sequence of a gene, leading to a loss-of-function mutation. This happens if the transposon integrates into an exon or other critical region of the gene.
Evaluate the effects of transcriptional activation: The enhancers and promoter in the transposon can cause ectopic (abnormal) expression of nearby genes. This can lead to gain-of-function mutations if the gene is expressed inappropriately in terms of timing, location, or level of expression.
Account for potential regulatory disruptions: The insertion of the transposon can also disrupt regulatory elements, such as silencers or insulators, leading to changes in the normal regulation of gene expression. This can result in either upregulation or downregulation of nearby genes.

Transposons, or 'jumping genes,' are DNA sequences that can change their position within the genome. They can cause mutations by inserting themselves into or near genes, potentially disrupting normal gene function or regulatory elements. Understanding transposons is crucial for predicting the types of mutations they may induce during experiments, such as enhancer trapping.
Enhancers are regulatory DNA sequences that can increase the likelihood of transcription of specific genes. They can be located far from the genes they regulate and interact with promoters to enhance gene expression. In the context of the question, the placement of enhancers adjacent to a transposon can lead to increased expression of the reporter gene, which is essential for understanding the mutagenesis outcomes.
Mutagenesis refers to the process by which genetic information is changed, resulting in mutations. In the context of transposon experiments, mutagenesis can lead to various types of mutations, including insertions, deletions, or changes in gene expression. Recognizing the potential outcomes of mutagenesis is vital for predicting the effects of transposon insertions on adjacent genomic DNA.
Translational fusions between a protein of interest and a reporter protein are used to determine the subcellular location of proteins in vivo. However, fusion to a reporter protein sometimes renders the protein of interest nonfunctional because the addition of the reporter protein interferes with proper protein folding, enzymatic activity, or protein–protein interactions. You have constructed a fusion between your protein of interest and a reporter gene. How will you show that the fusion protein retains its normal biological function?

In humans, Duchenne muscular dystrophy is caused by a mutation in the dystrophin gene, which resides on the X chromosome. How would you create a mouse model of this genetic disease?

How would you perform a genetic screen to identify genes directing Drosophila wing development? Once you have a collection of wing-development mutants, how would you analyze your mutagenesis to learn how many genes are represented and how many alleles of each gene? How would you discover whether the genes act in the same or different pathways, and if in the same pathway, how do you discover the order in which they act? How would you clone the genes?

We designed a screen to identify conditional mutants of S. cerevisiae in which the secretory system was defective. Suppose we were successful in identifying 12 mutants.

Describe the crosses you would perform to determine the number of different genes represented by the 12 mutations.

We designed a screen to identify conditional mutants of S. cerevisiae in which the secretory system was defective. Suppose we were successful in identifying 12 mutants.

Based on your knowledge of the genetic tools for studying baker's yeast, how would you clone the genes that are mutated in your respective yeast strains? What is an approach to cloning the human orthologs of the yeast genes?

How would you design a genetic screen to find genes involved in meiosis?

