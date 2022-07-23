Mutations in the Drosophila Ultrabithorax (Ubx) gene result in wings developing from two thoracic segments, rather than just one as in wild-type flies. In the mouse genome there are two Ubx orthologs . How would you determine whether the two mouse genes have distinct or redundant functions?
The CRISPR–Cas9 complex directs the Cas9 endonuclease to a specific genomic locus. If the endonuclease domain is inactivated and replaced with a transcriptional activator (or repressor) domain, what would be the functional consequence of directing such a complex to a specific chromosomal location?
Understand the CRISPR–Cas9 system: The CRISPR–Cas9 system is a gene-editing tool where the Cas9 protein acts as an endonuclease, cutting DNA at a specific location guided by a complementary RNA sequence (guide RNA).
Recognize the modification described: In this scenario, the endonuclease activity of Cas9 is inactivated, meaning it can no longer cut DNA. Instead, a transcriptional activator or repressor domain is fused to the Cas9 protein.
Determine the functional role of the modified complex: The modified CRISPR–Cas9 complex can still bind to the target DNA sequence guided by the guide RNA, but instead of cutting the DNA, it will influence gene expression at that locus.
Analyze the effect of the activator or repressor domain: If a transcriptional activator domain is attached, the complex will enhance the transcription of the target gene. Conversely, if a repressor domain is attached, the complex will suppress the transcription of the target gene.
Conclude the functional consequence: Directing such a modified CRISPR–Cas9 complex to a specific chromosomal location allows for precise regulation of gene expression, enabling activation or repression of specific genes without altering the DNA sequence itself.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
CRISPR-Cas9 Mechanism
CRISPR-Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that utilizes a guide RNA to direct the Cas9 endonuclease to a specific DNA sequence. The Cas9 protein then introduces double-strand breaks at the targeted site, allowing for gene modification. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for grasping how modifications can be made to the genome.
Regulation
Transcriptional Activators and Repressors
Transcriptional activators and repressors are proteins that enhance or inhibit the transcription of specific genes. When a transcriptional activator is fused to the CRISPR-Cas9 complex, it can promote gene expression at the targeted locus, while a repressor would decrease expression. This concept is essential for understanding how gene regulation can be manipulated using CRISPR technology.
Eukaryotic Transcription
Gene Regulation
Gene regulation refers to the processes that control the timing and amount of gene expression. By directing a modified CRISPR-Cas9 complex to specific chromosomal locations, researchers can either upregulate or downregulate gene expression, thereby influencing cellular functions and phenotypes. This concept is fundamental for exploring the functional consequences of targeted gene modulation.
Review of Regulation
How would you edit a specific nucleotide in a genome?
Through a forward genetics screen in Arabidopsis you have identified a mutation that results in leaves curling upward, rather than being flat as in wild type. You have cloned the corresponding gene and note that it is a member of a small gene family composed of three additional members in Arabidopsis. How will you determine if the other three members of the gene family have similar or distinct functions as compared with the gene you first identified?
How might you use CRISPR–Cas9 to create a large deletion?
